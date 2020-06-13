/
/
princeton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM
92 Apartments for rent in Princeton, TX📍
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
140 Units Available
Townhomes at Princeton Meadows
1413 Orchid Drive, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1633 sqft
Embrace the great indoors with a three bedroom townhome at The Townhomes at Princeton Meadows. Experience a signature Texas lifestyle in these open, bright, and stylishly designed homes.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
509 E Willow Ln
509 East Willow Lane, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1184 sqft
A Spacious House for your Family Newly Remodeled Homed, with Fresh New Paint inside. Provided with daily use APPLIANCES, Vinyl floors available in all 3 Bedrooms. Nice home sitting on nearly a quarter acre with large trees and no HOA.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1211 Bellevue Drive
1211 Bellevue Drive, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1432 sqft
Wide roads lead you to this peaceful 3 Bed 2 Full Bath 2006 1 Story Brick Home, 2 Full Size Car Garage w.extra Parking in front, Great Sized Secured Fenced Backyard w.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
208 Creekwood Drive
208 Creekwood Drive, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1798 sqft
Open concept entry immediately greets you, soaring ceilings and office or flex space right off the kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
705 E College Street
705 East College Avenue, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1596 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW. NEWLY PAINTED. 4Bedroom-TownHome - Ready for Move-In 1600 sq. foot 4 bedroom half-duplex unit with 2.5 bathrooms located just north of Lavon Lake near HW 380 in Princeton. Large floor plan featuring tile and carpet throughout the home.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1103 Roman Drive
1103 Roman Drive, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1917 sqft
4 bedrooms 2 bath with a great floor plan at Vilas at Monte Carlo.The kitchen has beautiful cabinets and granite counter tops that extend over the island.All bedrooms have good sizes and there is plenty of room to store.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2057 Meadow Park Drive
2057 Meadow Park Drive, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1861 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Princeton ISD. Open concept kitchen and living area. Built-in microwave, electric range and oven, dishwasher. Large living area. Open patio in backyard.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1207 Juniper
1207 Juniper, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2047 sqft
Lovely one owner LGI home built in 2017. Like new with spacious rooms letting in plenty of natural light. The fully equipped kitchen showcases granite countertops, ample storage, energy efficient appliances, tile flooring, and a pantry.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
809 Parkplace Ridge
809 Parkplace Road, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1502 sqft
Beautiful traditional 2 story Condo-Town home with 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths with 1 car garage in Princeton ISD.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1122 Roman Drive
1122 Roman Drive, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1584 sqft
Wonderful home for lease in Villas of Monte Carlo in Princeton. Open floor plan with eat-in kitchen and breakfast bar. Beautiful Kitchen Has Granite Counters, Pantry, Built In Microwave, Double SS Sink. Beautiful Cabinetry.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1209 Bellevue Drive
1209 Bellevue Drive, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1591 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath house in Princeton! Comfortable open concept layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms. Great kitchen open to living area. Large backyard perfect for BBQs and relaxation.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1113 Antoinette Drive
1113 Antoinette Drive, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1439 sqft
Fabulous floor plan, 3 bed and 2 full baths location in villas of Monte Carlo community. Property has sprinkle system, garden bath tub in master room, split bedrooms, walk-in closet, nice back yard, and good size bedrooms. New remodeled.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1814 Fairweather Drive
1814 Fairweather Drive, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1638 sqft
New carpet! New paint! **LOVELY PARK TRAILS 3-2-2 HOME** Wonderful, quiet, established neighborhood.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1912 Pilot Point Way
1912 Pilot Point Way, Princeton, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2700 sqft
The Driftwood plan is a 2-story, 5 bedrms, and 2.5 bath home. Inside you will find over $10,000 in upgrades including energy efficient appliances, granite counter-tops, wood cabinets, brushed nickel hardware and an attached two car garage.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1420 Macnab Drive
1420 Macnab Drive, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1608 sqft
This home has all the perks! Great community and conveniently located right off of Hwy 380. many updates throughout including luxury vinyl floors, custom paint and lighting, sliding barn door, custom shelving, and hardware in the kitchen.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1214 Arizona Drive
1214 Arizona, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1658 sqft
Pretty south facing energy saving home with 4 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and attached 2 car garage. Open and split floor plan. Nice kitchen with granite counter tops and island. Large living room with high ceilings.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1718 Twin Hills Way
1718 Twin Hills Way, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1555 sqft
3 Bed 2 bath ready for new Tenant. Hurry before it is gone!!! Home is loaded with amenities! Foyer opens to huge living area. Master has big walk in closet. Open home with kitchen nook overlooking spacious family room.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
1433 Park Trails Boulevard
1433 Park Trails Blvd, Princeton, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,025
2700 sqft
This newly built home in Princeton Park Trails has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 12
Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
1 Unit Available
2136 Meadow Park Drive
2136 Meadow Park Drive, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1589 sqft
MUST SEE!!! Open Floor plan with Granite in Kitchen. large Master bedroom and master bath with dual sink, stand alone shower, garden tub, and walk-in closet.
1 of 12
Last updated August 14 at 10:25pm
1 Unit Available
1602 Kim Loan Drive
1602 Kim Loan Dr, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1658 sqft
The new 1 story, 4 bedrooms and 2 bath home built with upgrades.
Results within 1 mile of Princeton
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
504 E Hazelwood Street
504 E Hazelwood St, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1380 sqft
Upgraded 2018 built apartment units that has quality features that other neighboring apartment Units don't - Superior kitchen and Bath cabinets,Stainless steel appliance. Situated on a quite street in the heart of Princeton.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
9085 Tumble Weed Trail
9085 Tumblewood Trail, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1376 sqft
It is newly remodel one story house for rent, must see, you will not disappoint.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
5251 FM 982
5251 Fm 982, Collin County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
930 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath in the Branch Area of Princeton. Freshly Painted,New Window AC Units and Space Heaters. Stove will be installed before move in.
Results within 5 miles of Princeton
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
9 Units Available
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street, McKinney, TX
Studio
$960
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1119 sqft
Davis at the Square is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located in the heart of Historic Downtown McKinney. You will love calling our brand-new luxury, unparalleled community home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Princeton, the median rent is $677 for a studio, $807 for a 1-bedroom, $1,002 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,359 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Princeton, check out our monthly Princeton Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Princeton area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Princeton from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXKrum, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TX