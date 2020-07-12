/
greenway park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
284 Apartments for rent in Greenway Park, Dallas, TX
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
34 Units Available
The Arches at Park Cities
4400 W University Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$961
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1339 sqft
Situated in the heart of Dallas close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Residents enjoy units with patio/balcony, hardwood floors and W/D hookup. Luxury community has pool, parking and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
Pavilion Townplace
7700 Greenway Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,383
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1762 sqft
Located a few minutes from downtown Dallas off the Dallas North Tollway. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool and spa, fitness center, fire pit and outdoor gathering areas. Homes offer soaking tubs and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
4 Units Available
Magnolia on Eastern
7518 Eastern Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,208
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1095 sqft
Units are one- or two-bedroom with built-in stereo speakers, keyless entry locks and designer closets. Located close to Park Cities, Lovers Lane and the Dallas North Tollway. Community has BBQ grills and parking.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
5 Units Available
Magnolia at Inwood Village
7606 Eastern Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,199
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1093 sqft
Units have high-end finishes including glass showers, fully-equipped kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Community offers BBQ grill, covered parking and fob access control. Located in historical Inwood Village Northwest.
Results within 1 mile of Greenway Park
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
22 Units Available
Inwood Station Apartments
2727 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,150
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1204 sqft
In-unit laundry, large walk-in closets, ceiling fans, linen storage. Community amenities include outdoor kitchen, conference room, clubhouse, and bike storage and repair. On public transportation line.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
31 Units Available
The Southwestern
5959 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,051
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1123 sqft
Crafted from reclaimed materials, old is new again at The Southwestern, just off Harry Hines Blvd. Residents relax in the saltwater pool, workout in the gym or socialize in the communal lounge.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
$
30 Units Available
AMLI on Maple
6008 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,196
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,161
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1143 sqft
Well-equipped fitness center with kettlebells, spinning. Landscaped pet park. Exquisite pool with nooks for lounging, central fire pit. Kitchens with breakfast bars, track and pendant lighting. LEED Silver Certified.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
43 Units Available
Locale
3301 Hudnall St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,111
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1184 sqft
These luxury apartments have spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, oversized tubs, and huge closets. The community features a resort-style pool, tanning area, and outdoor TV lounge.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
$
Contact for Availability
HIGHLAND PARK WEST LEMMON
3600 Wheeler St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,099
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1086 sqft
Although it's located adjacent to shopping, entertainment and dining options, this community also allows easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Everywhere is convenient, and residents enjoy on-site yoga, coffee bar, gym and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
171 Units Available
Aura Bluffview
3900 West Northwest Highway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,199
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,735
1641 sqft
Aura Bluffview offers sophisticated elegance in one of the most desirable communities in Dallas.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
21 Units Available
Parkford Oaks
3443 Mahanna St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
594 sqft
A distinctive flair for the original...nestled in a reserve urban setting, Parkford Oaks emerges with style and elegance.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
$
7 Units Available
BellaVeux
3280 Cedarplaza Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
961 sqft
Bellaveux provides an intimate boutique apartment experience. We know our residents are living out loud and are passionate about their lifestyle. We are passionate in our desire to provide a unique, upscale living experience for our residents.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
5 Units Available
Century Medical District
6162 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,081
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1075 sqft
Contemporary 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, generous closets, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Pool, fitness center, clubhouse. Easy access to Dallas medical district. Close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
6 Units Available
The Trousdale
3328 Cedarplaza Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
967 sqft
Top of the line apartment community in Oaklawn is located just minutes away from the heart of downtown Dallas.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
9 Units Available
Crestview
3205 Crestview Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$824
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
745 sqft
There is no place like home when you live at Crestview Apartments. Stylish and appealingly serene, our extraordinarily suitable location offers suburban living with an urban atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
The Sophia
3136 Hudnall St, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
999 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Sophia in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Greenway Park
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
242 Units Available
Nove at Knox
3031 Olive Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,664
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,339
1624 sqft
Welcome to One Day. Life is good in the place where service, vibrancy, and relaxation meet. Nove at Knox is that place. These luxury Knox Henderson apartments in Dallas are designed to genuinely serve our residents.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
77 Units Available
4600 Ross
4600 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,195
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1170 sqft
Creating an inspired home is easy when you’re surrounded by beauty, culture, and conveniences. With modern architecture and understated elegance, 4600 Ross stands boldly in the unique urban setting of historic East Dallas.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
ELEVEN10 AT FARMERS MARKET
1110 S Cesar Chavez Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,196
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1170 sqft
Distinct homes right in heart of downtown Dallas. Units feature ice makers, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Enjoy an on-site game room, pool and barbecue area. Near the crossing of I-30 and I-45.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
70 Units Available
Jefferson Mockingbird
2223 Hawes Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,226
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
The Taylor
3100 Carlisle St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,523
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,786
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1686 sqft
Luxury apartments with 10-foot ceilings, mud rooms, hardwood floors and keyless entry. Community amenities include 24-hour concierge, two-level fitness center, resident lounge and game room.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Knox Heights
4646 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,550
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1197 sqft
Knox Heights is conveniently situated in the busy Knox Henderson area. Spacious 1 to 2-bedroom luxury units offer hardwood floors and dishwashers. Near eclectic shops, upscale restaurants, and the well-known Katy Trail.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Loft + Row
2110 N Peak St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
1680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located luxury apartments with furnished units, wheelchair access, and two-car attached garage. Community amenities include swimming pool, fitness center, and covered parking. Near public transportation.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
18 Units Available
Atera
4606 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1352 sqft
Modern apartments conveniently located just minutes from I-35E. Units are equipped with stainless steel appliances and private fireplace. Hardwood floors. Active community with a sauna, pool and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
