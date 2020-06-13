/
melissa
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM
104 Apartments for rent in Melissa, TX📍
3510 Van Zandt Rd.
3510 Van Zandt Road, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2040 sqft
3510 Van Zandt Rd. Available 08/05/20 Melissa House for lease - Open floor plan. Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Split bedroom floorplan, nice sized backyard. Community pool and park area. No smokers, Pets Negotiable.
4307 Oak Bluff Road
4307 Oak Bluff Road, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1865 sqft
Move in available 6-15-2020. Wonderful 4 bedrooms plus a study(may use as dinner also). One story home with 2-car garage in family-friendly neighborhood with community amenities, club house and swimming pool.
3608 Spring Run Lane
3608 Spring Run Lane, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2338 sqft
Move in available after July 1st, 2020. A beautiful,warm,well maintained and family oriented house is ready for your family to move in. High ceiling at entry and all rooms with vaulted ceiling upstairs.
1109 Dickenson Drive
1109 Dickenson Drive, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2024 sqft
This spacious floorplan features a foyer that flows into a large formal dining room and into an open concept kitchen and huge living area that is prewired for surround sound with in wall speakers.
2916 Whispering Pine Boulevard
2916 Whispering Pine Boulevard, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2726 sqft
Big and spacious home with an open floor plan with amazing views of green space and a creek in the back. Enjoy the hardwood floors throughout the main living space and updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances.
4202 Oak Bluff Road
4202 Oak Bluff Road, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3194 sqft
SIGNED LEASE PENDING MOVE IN.
3007 Pinecrest Drive
3007 Pinecrest Drive, Melissa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2353 sqft
Bright Open Floorplan beautiful home feature 3 Bedr +study downstairs, 3 full Baths, Gameroom or 4th bedroom on 2nd floor with full bath and closet. Kitchen with Granite and new SS Appliances.
3004 Pinyon Place
3004 Pinyon Place, Melissa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1894 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home in Melissa, TX. Master bedroom with two guest bedrooms. Open kitchen overlooking large living room. Master bath complete with tub and large walk-in closet. Excellent new community.
3108 Whispering Pine Drive
3108 Whispering Pine Boulevard, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2423 sqft
Cozy home on a greenbelt with large backyard & creek lot. Granite countertops, convection oven, SS appliances, 42 inch cabinets. Ceramic tile in kitchen, living room & hallway. All 4 bedrooms are in upper floor. Study is in lower floor.
2406 Pheasant Run
2406 Pheasant Run, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2421 sqft
Lovely country style home sits on a huge lot of 10+ thousand square feets. A covered patio runs the entire length of the home - perfect for family gatherings.
405 Fisherman Trail
405 Fisherman Trail, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1920 sqft
Beautiful 1-story with 4-bedroom & 2 full baths home on a corner lot. Carpet free for easier cleaning and maintainance. Front bdrm with French doors could be office - has closet. Master bedroom separated fr secondary bdrms for privacy.
2206 Patriot
2206 Patriot Drive, Melissa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2129 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath Highland built home located in Liberty subdivision. The home also features a office off of the family room. Liberty is a nice quite neighborhood and a great place to raise a family.
3511 Sequoia Lane
3511 Sequoia Ln, Melissa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2163 sqft
Built by Stonehollow Homes built in 2017 Backs to tree line and farm, no backyard neighbor. This home offers Real hand scraped hardwood floors in the entry, kitchen, café hall, fam, and gameroom.
4012 Gray Wolf Drive
4012 Gray Wolf Dr, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1729 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful, almost like new home! The house has 4 bedrooms, with a great living area. The kitchen is nicely sized, has granite counter tops, and gas cooking top.
Results within 5 miles of Melissa
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,033
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
849 sqft
Shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby thanks to Downtown McKinney and University Drive. This pet-friendly community offers residents a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1063 sqft
Discover your new home at Kinwood Apartments! Conveniently located in McKinney, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside your door.
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street, McKinney, TX
Studio
$960
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1119 sqft
Davis at the Square is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located in the heart of Historic Downtown McKinney. You will love calling our brand-new luxury, unparalleled community home.
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$924
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
936 sqft
Just a few blocks from Rt. 75, Bent Creek has spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with all of the basic amenities, including a dishwasher, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
953 sqft
Welcome to Ashton Oaks, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in McKinney, TX.
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1098 sqft
Contemporary homes with premium cabinetry and wood vinyl flooring. Community includes a resort-style pool, playground, and dog park. Easy access to US 75. Close to Mary Will Craig Park.
1601 Westfall Dr
1601 Westfall Dr, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
2119 sqft
Fantastic home in the golf course community - LENNAR- New Nora 2 story in Watermill collection. Kitchen opens to the family room, master down with convenient 1st-floor laundry room.
2409 Lupton St
2409 Lupton St, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2326 sqft
Brand new home featuring vinyl wood flooring 1st floor, ceramic tile bathrooms. Large fenced back yard with full sprinkler system. Granite kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, washer dryer. Oversize masterbath shower.
825 Mahogany Drive
825 Mahogany Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1828 sqft
Cute house on corner lot.
2822 Pecan Grove Drive
2822 Pecan Grove Drive, Anna, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2958 sqft
Beautiful home with plenty of space for the entire family. Includes high end finishes in all areas of the house, including a gorgeous back yard with space for relaxation that is backed up to a perfect view of the green belt.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Melissa rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,930.
Some of the colleges located in the Melissa area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Melissa from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.