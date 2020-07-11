All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like Lofts at Mockingbird Station.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Lofts at Mockingbird Station
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Lofts at Mockingbird Station

5331 E Mockingbird Ln · (214) 643-8345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5331 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75206

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 616 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 602 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 893 sqft

Unit 330 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lofts at Mockingbird Station.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
accessible
elevator
garage
hot tub
package receiving
Welcome to The Lofts at Mockingbird Station! Our studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments and penthouses are ideally situated in a historic building, providing incredible views of downtown Dallas and SMU, as well as quick access to Uptown Dallas. Indulge in abundant dining options and live steps away from The Angelika Film Center and your favorite retailers like Whole Foods, Gap and Urban Outfitters for ultimate convenience. The Lofts showcase an Olympic-style rooftop pool, 24-hour fitness center, easy transportation through our designated DART Light Rail station and close proximity to Central Expressway 75, all in the heart of the Mockingbird Station shopping center. Our vintage, loft-style Mockingbird Station apartments feature vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens, and showcase granite or quartz countertops, brick backsplash, and stainless-steel appliances. The Loft's 24-hour courtesy patrol and emergency maintenance ensure every need is met, all while residents enjoy a stroll throug

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400 (first pet), $200 (second pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lofts at Mockingbird Station have any available units?
Lofts at Mockingbird Station has 9 units available starting at $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Lofts at Mockingbird Station have?
Some of Lofts at Mockingbird Station's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lofts at Mockingbird Station currently offering any rent specials?
Lofts at Mockingbird Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lofts at Mockingbird Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Lofts at Mockingbird Station is pet friendly.
Does Lofts at Mockingbird Station offer parking?
Yes, Lofts at Mockingbird Station offers parking.
Does Lofts at Mockingbird Station have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lofts at Mockingbird Station does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lofts at Mockingbird Station have a pool?
Yes, Lofts at Mockingbird Station has a pool.
Does Lofts at Mockingbird Station have accessible units?
Yes, Lofts at Mockingbird Station has accessible units.
Does Lofts at Mockingbird Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lofts at Mockingbird Station has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Lofts at Mockingbird Station?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Mondrian Cityplace
3000 Blackburn St
Dallas, TX 75204
Munger Place Residences
5119 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214
Country Green
630 Stevens Village Dr
Dallas, TX 75208
Foxglove
9450 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Biltmore
6251 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
McKinney Uptown
3324 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
The Summit at Midtown
10602 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
The Element
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity