Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill valet service cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments fire pit internet access online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Classic Dallas merges with the unique West End to form a new community with a personality of its own. It's hard to stand out in a historic town with so many notable features, but 555 Ross Avenue Apartments does just that. Here variety comes standard in many forms. Our 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes boast bold design, incredible city views and striking interior features. Special luxurious touches make each day an indulgence at 555 Ross.