/
/
ennis
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:42 PM
12 Apartments for rent in Ennis, TX📍
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
$
15 Units Available
The Spyglass of Ennis
1803 West Ennis Avenue, Ennis, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1058 sqft
Welcome to Spyglass of Ennis! Spyglass of Ennis was designed for people who like the finer things in life. The breathtaking homes at Spyglass are more than meets the eye.
Results within 10 miles of Ennis
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
11 Units Available
Victorian Square
1831 John Arden Dr, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
866 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Welcome to Victorian Square located in Waxahachie, Texas. Our community is situated close to State Highway 287 and Interstate 45 for ease of commuting.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
$
7 Units Available
Blue Lake Villas
155 Lakeside Dr, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expand your lifestyle at Blue Lake Villas! Our exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartments are contemporary in design are combined with a long list of attractive features allowing you to experience the ultimate in apartment living.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
111 Units Available
Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails
168 Verbena Drive, Waxahachie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1788 sqft
You deserve something special. At The Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails, your home is that something special.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
6 Units Available
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,181
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
978 sqft
The Mark On Solon offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and an abundance of light.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
Hunter's Cove
1250 W Highway 287 Byp, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,043
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern living in the heart of Waxahachie, Texas...Welcome to Hunter's Cove Apartment Homes where you can enjoy a sophisticated residential community with all the perks of city living.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
$
7 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
240 Park Place Blvd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1115 sqft
When you live at Park Place, you enjoy upscale apartment homes showcasing contemporary design features and expansive, open floor plans streaming with natural light and private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
12 Units Available
Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern, upscale community with resort-like features. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and a large pool with a sundeck. Luxury amenities include modern fixtures, spacious floor plans and a balcony on each home.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
$
1 Unit Available
Blue Lake Villas II
157 Lake Side Drive, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expand your lifestyle at Blue Lake Villas! Our exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartments are contemporary in design are combined with a long list of attractive features allowing you to experience the ultimate in apartment living.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
365 Windmill Court
365 Windmill Court, Ellis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2051 sqft
Great 4 bed 2 bath house, 2 car garage. Granite kitchen, appliances, luxury plank flooring, spacious home with open layout, large backyard with patio and on a lot that is over 1 acre.Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
15553 S 1st Street
15553 South 1st Street, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1680 sqft
AMAZING PROPERTY TO LIVE and RUN YOUR BUSINESS ON MORE THAN 5 ACRES WITH BEAUTIFUL PONDS; Fenced and ready for horses...
1 of 11
Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
14152 S Fm 148
14152 S Fm 148, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Cute, open living concept mobile home with 3 bedrooms and 1 and half bath. Home has fresh paint. Clean and ready to move in.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Ennis, the median rent is $716 for a studio, $853 for a 1-bedroom, $1,061 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,438 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Ennis, check out our monthly Ennis Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Ennis area include Amberton University, El Centro College, McLennan Community College, The University of Texas at Dallas, and University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ennis from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX