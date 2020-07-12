/
202 Apartments for rent in Hillcrest Forest, Dallas, TX
48 Units Available
Crest at Park Central
7929 Churchill Way, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,630
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,104
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1245 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-635 and I-75. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen and comes with a DirecTV and high speed internet package. Amenities include a fitness center and two swimming pools.
51 Units Available
75 West
7927 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$964
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,143
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
1098 sqft
Upscale community situated just minutes from Medical City, downtown Dallas and shopping at North Park Mall. Units include laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents also have access to gym, pool, sauna and coffee bar.
24 Units Available
La Costa Villas Apartments
12500 Merit Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1300 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
26 Units Available
Churchill On The Park
7601 Churchill Way, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1126 sqft
Luxury apartments with huge, open floor plans, in-unit laundry and private patios/balconies. 24-hour gym on premises, casino nights, pool parties and socials for tenants. Located near I-75, I-635 and I-35.
11 Units Available
7900 at Park Central
7900 Churchill Way, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,906
1435 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents business center, Spanish-speaking staff, pet spa, pool and short term leases. Units have wood flooring, faux wood blinds and tiled backsplash. Located close to Anderson Bonner Park and Churchill Park.
34 Units Available
The Briscoe
12639 Coit Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,207
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,163
1431 sqft
A resort-style community near major employers. On-site amenities include a pool, onsite storage, a fitness center and a lounge with catering kitchen. Apartments feature hardwood-style flooring, modern appliances and lots of storage.
Results within 1 mile of Hillcrest Forest
17 Units Available
Linear on Esperanza
13450 Esperanza Road, Dallas, TX
Studio
$740
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$760
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
873 sqft
We are open and excited to show you your new home.
45 Units Available
Hanover Midtown Park
8250 Meadow Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,064
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,296
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1207 sqft
Brand new apartments with gourmet kitchens, wood-style flooring, and soaking tubs. Community amenities include a resident lounge, pool, and conference room. Near Royal Oaks Country Club and Meadow Central Market. Right by Highway 75.
33 Units Available
The Nash
8213 Meadow Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood-style flooring, high ceilings, blinds and gourmet kitchens. Community is located close to Asian Mint, Matchbox, Dallas Equestrian Center and Moss Park.
26 Units Available
Avondale at Bellmar
10830 Stone Canyon Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
995 sqft
Sleek apartments with glass-tile backsplash and wood-style flooring. Residents get access to a clubhouse, pool, and grilling stations. Easy access to I-635. Go mountain biking at nearby Harry S Moss Park.
7 Units Available
Central Park
8325 Meadow Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
935 sqft
Conveniently close to Harry S. Moss Park and major roads, including US 75. Apartments include modern pendant lighting and wood-burning fireplaces in select units. Community amenities include pet park and luxury-style pool.
29 Units Available
Mark at Midtown Park
10550 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,010
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1067 sqft
Luxury Midtown Park apartments conveniently located right off I-75 and near a DART railway station. Modern floor plans feature concrete or hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Close to a Trader Joe's and Northpark Mall.
17 Units Available
The Callie
8025 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1103 sqft
Exquisite homes with gorgeous finishes and in-unit laundry. On-site features include a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Green Oaks Hospital and Hamilton Park. Near I-635.
14 Units Available
Cottonwood at Park Central
13323 Esperanza Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1189 sqft
Recently renovated units with granite countertops, chef-inspired kitchens, and large private patios/balconies. Award-winning Bukhair Elementary School nearby. In North Dallas, right off Highway 75 and I-635.
28 Units Available
Aberdeen at Bellmar
10843 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$730
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
951 sqft
Community includes clubhouse, fitness center, and pool. Units feature wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash, and granite countertops. Located within five minutes of grocery stores and schools. Less than 2 miles from Medical City Dallas Hospital.
37 Units Available
Seville at Bellmar
10651 Steppington Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
942 sqft
Well-appointed homes with European-style kitchens and large living rooms. Enjoy use of the on-site fitness center, barbecue areas, and clubhouse. Near Highway 75 and I-635 for a smooth commute. Shop and dine at Preston Royal.
26 Units Available
Domain at Midtown Park
8169 Midtown Boulevard, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments in the urban village of Midtown Dallas. Close to Highland Park, with Highway 75 and Walnut Hill DART Station nearby. Amenities include a full-scale gym, golf simulator and swimming pool.
15 Units Available
Riverfalls at Bellmar
10570 Stone Canyon Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
810 sqft
Located five minutes from hiking trails, shopping, and schools. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, and glass tile backsplash. Communal amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, and resort-style pool.
56 Units Available
City North
7373 Valley View Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1256 sqft
Contemporary apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters. Play Wii in the game center. Toss a ball in the dog park. Have a cup of coffee in the cafe. By I-635. Near Valley View Park.
12 Units Available
Waterford at Bellmar
7879 Riverfall Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location minutes from award-winning schools. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, and glass tile backsplash. Community features fitness center, dog park, and resort-style pool.
10 Units Available
Hadley at Bellmar
10640 Steppington Dr, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$860
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1040 sqft
Luxury apartments located in North Dallas close to highways and city attractions. Multi-million dollar renovations include stainless steel appliances, coffee bar, resort-style pool and outdoor grilling stations.
12 Units Available
Everton at Bellmar
10588 Stone Canyon Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1038 sqft
Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, and glass tile backsplash. Community features outdoor lounge area, resort-style pool, and fitness center. Located steps from popular dining establishments and shopping options. Near Harry S. Moss Park.
7 Units Available
The Summit at Midtown
10602 Stone Canyon Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
833 sqft
Peaceful community just a short distance from shopping at Northpark and The Galleria Mall as well as Uptown and Downtown. Resort-style swimming pool and spacious courtyard.
9 Units Available
Madison at Bellmar
10501 Steppington Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of North Dallas close to the city's best attractions, shopping, schools and restaurants. Newly renovated apartments feature granite countertops, resort-style pool, wood-style flooring and more.
