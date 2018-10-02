619 S Barnett Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Fabulously updated bungalow in the heart of Oak Cliff. This home has been remodeled including bringing the original hardwood flooring to life. All new SS appliances. Updated home is a 3bed 2bath with oversized backyard, storage building, and is move in ready



This home is perfect for individuals seeking a location close to the bustling Bishop Arts district. Enjoy the fabulous restaurants and live entertainment that is walking distance or a short drive



We have a motivated owner. Bring us your best monthly renters for this home.

Contact Agent for application process



Home is also available as a lease to buy.



Thank You