All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 619 S Barnett Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
619 S Barnett Avenue
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:28 AM

619 S Barnett Avenue

619 South Barnett Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

619 South Barnett Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulously updated bungalow in the heart of Oak Cliff. This home has been remodeled including bringing the original hardwood flooring to life. All new SS appliances. Updated home is a 3bed 2bath with oversized backyard, storage building, and is move in ready

This home is perfect for individuals seeking a location close to the bustling Bishop Arts district. Enjoy the fabulous restaurants and live entertainment that is walking distance or a short drive

We have a motivated owner. Bring us your best monthly renters for this home.
Contact Agent for application process

Home is also available as a lease to buy.

Thank You

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 S Barnett Avenue have any available units?
619 S Barnett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 S Barnett Avenue have?
Some of 619 S Barnett Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 S Barnett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
619 S Barnett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 S Barnett Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 619 S Barnett Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 619 S Barnett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 619 S Barnett Avenue offers parking.
Does 619 S Barnett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 S Barnett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 S Barnett Avenue have a pool?
No, 619 S Barnett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 619 S Barnett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 619 S Barnett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 619 S Barnett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 S Barnett Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Farmers Market
2210 Canton St
Dallas, TX 75201
Essence on Maple
2626 Throckmorton Street
Dallas, TX 75219
PACIFICA
7550 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
Century Lake Highlands
6808 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Colonial Reserve at Medical District
2222 Medical District Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
Prestonbridge Apartments
14455 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Park Hollow
6535 Bandera Ave, #1E
Dallas, TX 75225
The Continental
1810 Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University