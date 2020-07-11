Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system carport courtyard dog park fire pit on-site laundry parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage guest parking hot tub internet access online portal cc payments e-payments smoke-free community

Live here if: you fall for the classic beauty



The “Jewel” of Dallas is located on the prestigious and historic Swiss Avenue. The Biltmore estate is a heritage building of only 8 residences and among its many features, boasts the largest master bedroom suites Power has on the market. The property has kept its exclusive old world Spanish charm from its curb appeal down to the finest details, remains a private oasis, but with close proximity to all the buzz and activity of downtown Dallas.



What’s outdoors:



Stunning original Spanish heritage curb appeal

A private yard and patios designed to be the perfect retreat

Breathtaking views of historic estates lining one of the best streets in Dallas

Lush gardens and mature trees



What’s indoors:



Soaring ceilings and large square footage typical of historic properties

Beautifully restored hardwood flooring throughout

Tons of large windows that bring in natural light

Elegant antique chandeliers, gas stoves and wood burning fire