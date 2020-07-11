All apartments in Dallas
Biltmore

4515 Swiss Avenue · (539) 233-4763
Location

4515 Swiss Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Old East Dallas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Biltmore.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
air conditioning
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Live here if: you fall for the classic beauty

The “Jewel” of Dallas is located on the prestigious and historic Swiss Avenue. The Biltmore estate is a heritage building of only 8 residences and among its many features, boasts the largest master bedroom suites Power has on the market. The property has kept its exclusive old world Spanish charm from its curb appeal down to the finest details, remains a private oasis, but with close proximity to all the buzz and activity of downtown Dallas.

What’s outdoors:

Stunning original Spanish heritage curb appeal
A private yard and patios designed to be the perfect retreat
Breathtaking views of historic estates lining one of the best streets in Dallas
Lush gardens and mature trees

What’s indoors:

Soaring ceilings and large square footage typical of historic properties
Beautifully restored hardwood flooring throughout
Tons of large windows that bring in natural light
Elegant antique chandeliers, gas stoves and wood burning fire

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, 18, 24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $400 - $500
Move-in Fees: $50 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
Dogs
deposit: Under 30lbs $500, Over 30lbs $750
restrictions: 50lbs max on first floor, 20lbs bands max on 2nd floor
Cats
deposit: $300
Parking Details: Covered lot. gated open lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Biltmore have any available units?
Biltmore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Biltmore have?
Some of Biltmore's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Biltmore currently offering any rent specials?
Biltmore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Biltmore pet-friendly?
Yes, Biltmore is pet friendly.
Does Biltmore offer parking?
Yes, Biltmore offers parking.
Does Biltmore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Biltmore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Biltmore have a pool?
Yes, Biltmore has a pool.
Does Biltmore have accessible units?
No, Biltmore does not have accessible units.
Does Biltmore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Biltmore has units with dishwashers.
