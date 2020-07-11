Lease Length: 6, 12, 18, 24 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $400 - $500
Move-in Fees: $50 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
Dogs
deposit: Under 30lbs $500, Over 30lbs $750
restrictions: 50lbs max on first floor, 20lbs bands max on 2nd floor
Parking Details: Covered lot. gated open lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.