Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry w/d hookup extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible conference room clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access key fob access cats allowed alarm system cc payments courtyard e-payments trash valet

Located in the heart of Dallas, 5225 Maple Avenue offers newly upgraded exceptional downtown living in a desirable urban location near the Medical District, Uptown, and Dallas Love Field. Within minutes of popular shopping destinations, restaurants, entertainment venues and more, 5225 Maple Avenue is the ideal choice for those seeking convenience without compromising quality.5225 Maple offers a mix of 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Upgraded interior amenities include; stainless appliances, industrial fixtures, under-mount kitchen sink, stainless subway tile backsplash in the kitchen, granite countertops, steel bar cabinet pulls, single-hole, modern bathroom faucets, Decoria wood flooring, and plush carpeting. Other amenities include; deep-soaking garden tubs, Marmoleum tile in the bathrooms, spacious walk-in closets, exposed ductwork ceilings, kitchen islands, and much more.Cool off in our water-scaped swimming pool with new modern pool furniture. Relax with friends in our new social areas which include an outdoor grill with patio area, hammock, and social seating areas. Our resident clubroom, complete with coffee bar, is yet another convenience at your fingertips. A conference room is also available for personal or business functions. We are a pet-friendly community complete with a pet park for all of our furry residents. Work out in our fitness center and enjoy high speed internet access. As a resident, elevator access, key fob pedestrian access, limited access gate, parking garage, resident functions, and 24-hour emergency maintenance are also luxuries that you will enjoy.Our friendly management team is customer service oriented. We are professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, and offer Lincoln Connect, a convenient way to set up utilities online before move in. Enjoy the lifestyle that you deserve with contemporary urban living at 5225 Maple.