Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

5225 Maple Avenue

5225 Maple Ave · (828) 295-1043
Location

5225 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75235

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3203 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,192

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

Unit 3403 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,192

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

Unit 4404 · Avail. now

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1402 · Avail. now

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Unit 3301 · Avail. now

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Unit 5201 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5225 Maple Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
key fob access
cats allowed
alarm system
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
trash valet
Located in the heart of Dallas, 5225 Maple Avenue offers newly upgraded exceptional downtown living in a desirable urban location near the Medical District, Uptown, and Dallas Love Field. Within minutes of popular shopping destinations, restaurants, entertainment venues and more, 5225 Maple Avenue is the ideal choice for those seeking convenience without compromising quality.5225 Maple offers a mix of 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Upgraded interior amenities include; stainless appliances, industrial fixtures, under-mount kitchen sink, stainless subway tile backsplash in the kitchen, granite countertops, steel bar cabinet pulls, single-hole, modern bathroom faucets, Decoria wood flooring, and plush carpeting. Other amenities include; deep-soaking garden tubs, Marmoleum tile in the bathrooms, spacious walk-in closets, exposed ductwork ceilings, kitchen islands, and much more.Cool off in our water-scaped swimming pool with new modern pool furniture. Relax with friends in our new social areas which include an outdoor grill with patio area, hammock, and social seating areas. Our resident clubroom, complete with coffee bar, is yet another convenience at your fingertips. A conference room is also available for personal or business functions. We are a pet-friendly community complete with a pet park for all of our furry residents. Work out in our fitness center and enjoy high speed internet access. As a resident, elevator access, key fob pedestrian access, limited access gate, parking garage, resident functions, and 24-hour emergency maintenance are also luxuries that you will enjoy.Our friendly management team is customer service oriented. We are professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, and offer Lincoln Connect, a convenient way to set up utilities online before move in. Enjoy the lifestyle that you deserve with contemporary urban living at 5225 Maple.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$250
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $10/month, pest control $4/month, amenity fee $15/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $400-$600
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: 100lb, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, parking garage $75/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $15-25/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5225 Maple Avenue have any available units?
5225 Maple Avenue has 10 units available starting at $1,192 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5225 Maple Avenue have?
Some of 5225 Maple Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5225 Maple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5225 Maple Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5225 Maple Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5225 Maple Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5225 Maple Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5225 Maple Avenue offers parking.
Does 5225 Maple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5225 Maple Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5225 Maple Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5225 Maple Avenue has a pool.
Does 5225 Maple Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 5225 Maple Avenue has accessible units.
Does 5225 Maple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5225 Maple Avenue has units with dishwashers.

