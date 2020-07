Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access dogs allowed cats allowed accessible pet friendly bbq/grill carport coffee bar pool table trash valet

Riverfalls @ Bellmar Apartment Homes offers the best value within the prestigious North Dallas area. With our unique floor plans and many resident amenities you will love calling Riverfalls @ Bellmar home. Live blocks away from DART's Walnut Hill Station, Presbyterian Hospital, Medical City, Texas Instruments and many more of the city's major employers. Convenient to the High 5, Downtown, Lower Greenville, Uptown shopping and entertainment, it's easy to get where you need to go! Please call for an appointment today.