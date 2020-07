Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup garbage disposal ice maker oven Property Amenities accessible carport gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse hot tub

Welcome to LaSalle, a community of luxurious apartments and resort-style amenities, nestled in the sought after neighborhood of North Dallas, TX. Near The Shops at Willow Bend, delicious restraunts and more!Experience relaxed living in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments, where contemporary features meet unparalleled conveniences to provide you with an amazing environment to call home. With quartz counter tops, private balconies, built-in bookcases and more, you will find LaSalle an amazing place to call home.You will love our amenities which are designed for those who like to reward themselves with the best that life has to offer. Work out in the state of the art fitness center or take a dip in the resort style pool surrounded by lush landscaping.Take a tour with us today to learn more about LaSalle!