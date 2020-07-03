All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5875 Ross Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5875 Ross Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5875 Ross Avenue

5875 Ross Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5875 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate town-home complete with PRIVATE ROOFTOP PATIO in the heart of Dallas' own Lower Greenville. A cozy fireplace in the living room immediately welcomes you where you'll notice the beautiful hand scraped hard wood floors & an open living space connecting the dining room & kitchen. The stunning kitchen has plenty of granite counter space, all appliances & a built in wine cooler. Master bedroom & guest room, each with en-suite baths, on 3rd floor. Master has dual sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Private rooftop deck offers spacious outdoor living space. Prime location in hot Lower Greenville neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shopping, Trader Joe's. Attached 2 car garage on ground floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5875 Ross Avenue have any available units?
5875 Ross Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5875 Ross Avenue have?
Some of 5875 Ross Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5875 Ross Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5875 Ross Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5875 Ross Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5875 Ross Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5875 Ross Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5875 Ross Avenue offers parking.
Does 5875 Ross Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5875 Ross Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5875 Ross Avenue have a pool?
No, 5875 Ross Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5875 Ross Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5875 Ross Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5875 Ross Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5875 Ross Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Coles Corner
3096 N Hall Street Suite 173
Dallas, TX 75204
Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes
4909 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
The Harrison
7905 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
Grand Manor
4502 Reiger Avenue
Dallas, TX 75246
Post Heights
3015 State Street Suite 111
Dallas, TX 75204
Bell Knox District
3030 Hester Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
State Thomas Ravello
2610 Allen St
Dallas, TX 75204
Hidden Oaks
9236 Church Rd
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University