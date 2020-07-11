All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

2929 Wycliff

2929 Wycliff Ave · (972) 370-5268
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2929 Wycliff Ave, Dallas, TX 75219

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1215 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,232

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

Unit 2223 · Avail. Oct 2

$1,237

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

Unit 1233 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2353 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 2355 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 2433 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2929 Wycliff.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
accessible
elevator
garage
business center
coffee bar
dog grooming area
green community
hot tub
lobby
nest technology
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Discover the latest in sophisticated urban living at 2929 Wycliff Apartments in Dallas, TX. Located in Oak Lawn, each of our one and two bedroom apartment homes was thoughtfully designed with stylish finishes and an open-concept layout that reflects the warm atmosphere you expect and deserve in your home. With an array of modern conveniences mixed with a superb location in the energetic Oak Lawn neighborhood, our community brings the world to your fingertips. Discover luxury living in 75219. Discover 2929 Wycliff today. Located in Oak Lawn, Dallas, 2929 Wycliff luxury apartments are walking distance to shopping, restaurants, bars, and entertainment, such as Walgreens, Station 4, Eatzi's Market & Bakery, and Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen in Oak Lawn. 2929 Wycliff luxury apartments are nestled between Uptown, Turtle Creek, and City Place.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant; $75 per married couple
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other. Monthly parking fee is $20 per resident. Please call for complete pet policy information.
Storage Details: Unit Storage (near elevator): $25-$50/month; based on size

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 Wycliff have any available units?
2929 Wycliff has 22 units available starting at $1,232 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2929 Wycliff have?
Some of 2929 Wycliff's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 Wycliff currently offering any rent specials?
2929 Wycliff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 Wycliff pet-friendly?
Yes, 2929 Wycliff is pet friendly.
Does 2929 Wycliff offer parking?
Yes, 2929 Wycliff offers parking.
Does 2929 Wycliff have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2929 Wycliff offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 Wycliff have a pool?
Yes, 2929 Wycliff has a pool.
Does 2929 Wycliff have accessible units?
Yes, 2929 Wycliff has accessible units.
Does 2929 Wycliff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2929 Wycliff has units with dishwashers.
