Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:34 AM

San Mateo Forest Apartments

7110 San Mateo Blvd · (972) 752-6078
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7110 San Mateo Blvd, Dallas, TX 75223

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 168 · Avail. Sep 4

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 235 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 367 · Avail. now

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Unit 291 · Avail. now

$1,842

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1352 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from San Mateo Forest Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
dog park
guest parking
Nestled in the quiet residential area of Lakewood, San Mateo Forest is White Rock's best-kept secret. Our community is secluded but very much in the center of the finest shopping and dining venues in the city. It starts with the location in Lakewood, a neighborhood that's filled with lovely historic homes, towering trees and sprawling lawns. Comprised of over 25 different large townhomes, loft-style apartment homes, and spacious flats to choose from, you are certain to find your perfect home! We're loving all the upgrades happening in our community. Our updated interior finishes boast tradition and sophisticated style. The new kitchens are dreamy, complete with faux granite counters, tiled backsplashes, and black appliances*. Whether you choose an upgraded home or one of our traditional apartments, you'll hardly be roughing it. Our caring staff is dedicated to unparalleled personal service. They await the opportunity to serve you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $40 single or $50 Married couple
Deposit: $250 one bed; $300 two bed; $350 three bed
Move-in Fees: Risk fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300-$600
limit: 2
rent: $10-$20 per pet
restrictions: Must be under 25lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $30/month. Surface lot is available and the fee for assigned parking is $30. Please call us for complete Parking information.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions

Does San Mateo Forest Apartments have any available units?
San Mateo Forest Apartments has 4 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does San Mateo Forest Apartments have?
Some of San Mateo Forest Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is San Mateo Forest Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
San Mateo Forest Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is San Mateo Forest Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, San Mateo Forest Apartments is pet friendly.
Does San Mateo Forest Apartments offer parking?
Yes, San Mateo Forest Apartments offers parking.
Does San Mateo Forest Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, San Mateo Forest Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does San Mateo Forest Apartments have a pool?
Yes, San Mateo Forest Apartments has a pool.
Does San Mateo Forest Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, San Mateo Forest Apartments has accessible units.
Does San Mateo Forest Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, San Mateo Forest Apartments has units with dishwashers.

