San Mateo Forest Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance dog park guest parking

Nestled in the quiet residential area of Lakewood, San Mateo Forest is White Rock's best-kept secret. Our community is secluded but very much in the center of the finest shopping and dining venues in the city. It starts with the location in Lakewood, a neighborhood that's filled with lovely historic homes, towering trees and sprawling lawns. Comprised of over 25 different large townhomes, loft-style apartment homes, and spacious flats to choose from, you are certain to find your perfect home! We're loving all the upgrades happening in our community. Our updated interior finishes boast tradition and sophisticated style. The new kitchens are dreamy, complete with faux granite counters, tiled backsplashes, and black appliances*. Whether you choose an upgraded home or one of our traditional apartments, you'll hardly be roughing it. Our caring staff is dedicated to unparalleled personal service. They await the opportunity to serve you!