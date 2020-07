Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill carport conference room dog park internet access lobby package receiving pool table

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. NEWLY REVITALIZED WITH BRAND NEW UPGRADES! Smart. Sophisticated. Social. Discover chic design and boutique-style ambiance at our fashionable apartments near Knox-Henderson. Formerly known as Phoenix Midtown, our luxurious community features a fresh new look with modern innovations and exciting upgrades. Updated homes are enviable urban retreats with walk-in closets, gas fireplaces, and Juliette balconies. Relax at the rooftop lounge, an inviting hangout with outdoor kitchen, crackling fireplace, and views of Downtown Dallas. Live in a vibrant neighborhood steps from Mockingbird Station, near dynamic nightlife, eclectic shops, and trendy restaurants to explore. Welcome to 5 Mockingbird.