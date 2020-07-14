All apartments in Dallas
Hilton Head

11440 McCree Rd · (732) 719-3427
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Frontline Heroes Special! Waived Application Fee and Admin Fee! *with approved credit Limited time only. Valid when you move-in by June 30th, 2020
Location

11440 McCree Rd, Dallas, TX 75238

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2032 · Avail. Sep 8

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

Unit 2328 · Avail. Sep 7

$860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 0714 · Avail. Aug 8

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hilton Head.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
alarm system
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
package receiving
Come and discover our beautifully landscaped community. At Hilton Head Apartments, you'll find the ideal combination of amenities and location to satisfy your wants and needs. Our distinctive floor plans will meet any lifestyle. Our beautiful community is close to shopping malls, grocery stores, restaurants, DART transportation, TI and Raytheon. Major freeways are nearby and provide easy access.

Come by today to meet our professional and courteous management team who are waiting to give you a tour of your new home and welcome you into our community today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (non-refundable for each animal)
rent: $20 per animal, per month
restrictions: Weight and breed restrictions apply. Please stop by the leasing office for more details. If you have any further questions please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hilton Head have any available units?
Hilton Head has 9 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Hilton Head have?
Some of Hilton Head's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hilton Head currently offering any rent specials?
Hilton Head is offering the following rent specials: Frontline Heroes Special! Waived Application Fee and Admin Fee! *with approved credit Limited time only. Valid when you move-in by June 30th, 2020
Is Hilton Head pet-friendly?
Yes, Hilton Head is pet friendly.
Does Hilton Head offer parking?
Yes, Hilton Head offers parking.
Does Hilton Head have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hilton Head offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hilton Head have a pool?
Yes, Hilton Head has a pool.
Does Hilton Head have accessible units?
No, Hilton Head does not have accessible units.
Does Hilton Head have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hilton Head has units with dishwashers.
