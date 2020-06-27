5409 Melrose Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Architecturally significant and meticulously designed modern home in the heart of the vibrant Knox Henderson-Lower Greenville corridor. Finish out includes museum finish walls, Imported Porcelanosa tile, Valcucine cabinets, commercial grade doors & windows, Miele appliances, Moen fixtures, cesarstone quartz counters, floor to ceiling windows, and an attention getting full glass center courtyard. This property far exceeds its competition and lives large. Designed perfectly for everyday urban living. 3 large bedrooms with an additional office. Exterior courtyard and built in grill with serene fountain. Impeccable curb appeal at a distinct 5 way intersection surrounded with architecturally unique modern homes.