Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5409 Melrose Avenue
Last updated March 21 2020 at 1:47 AM

5409 Melrose Avenue

5409 Melrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5409 Melrose Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Architecturally significant and meticulously designed modern home in the heart of the vibrant Knox Henderson-Lower Greenville corridor. Finish out includes museum finish walls, Imported Porcelanosa tile, Valcucine cabinets, commercial grade doors & windows, Miele appliances, Moen fixtures, cesarstone quartz counters, floor to ceiling windows, and an attention getting full glass center courtyard. This property far exceeds its competition and lives large. Designed perfectly for everyday urban living. 3 large bedrooms with an additional office. Exterior courtyard and built in grill with serene fountain. Impeccable curb appeal at a distinct 5 way intersection surrounded with architecturally unique modern homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5409 Melrose Avenue have any available units?
5409 Melrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5409 Melrose Avenue have?
Some of 5409 Melrose Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5409 Melrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5409 Melrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5409 Melrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5409 Melrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5409 Melrose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5409 Melrose Avenue offers parking.
Does 5409 Melrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5409 Melrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5409 Melrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 5409 Melrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5409 Melrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5409 Melrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5409 Melrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5409 Melrose Avenue has units with dishwashers.

