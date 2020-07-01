All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Central Park

8325 Meadow Rd · (972) 564-8869
Location

8325 Meadow Rd, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 241 · Avail. Sep 13

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 508 sqft

Unit 237 · Avail. Sep 7

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 508 sqft

Unit 251 · Avail. now

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 245 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 929 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 929 sqft

Unit 243 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 929 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Central Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
parking
24hr maintenance
carport
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
Your new home at Central Park awaits you. Our apartment homes feature designer LED lighting package w/ hanging pendant lights in kitchens, contemporary style countertops in kitchens & bathrooms, fully-equipped kitchens w/ black appliances, app controlled smart home features which control your lights, door lock, and thermostat. Residents also enjoy our clubhouse w/ java bar, 24 hour fitness center, luxury style pool, and BBQ pavilion. Central Park is in an unbeatable location near North Central Expressway, right down the road from the shops at Park Lane. Our location offers easy access to both Dallas and Fort Worth. This highly desired location gives you easy accessibility to fine dining, entertainment, and endless shopping within a matter of minutes! For more details, please feel free to stop by our office and one of our wonderful staff members will be more than happy to assist you! If you are unable to come by for a visit, please contact our office.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Central Park have any available units?
Central Park has 7 units available starting at $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Central Park have?
Some of Central Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Central Park currently offering any rent specials?
Central Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Central Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Central Park is pet friendly.
Does Central Park offer parking?
Yes, Central Park offers parking.
Does Central Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Central Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Central Park have a pool?
Yes, Central Park has a pool.
Does Central Park have accessible units?
No, Central Park does not have accessible units.
Does Central Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Central Park has units with dishwashers.
