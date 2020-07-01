Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill parking 24hr maintenance carport fire pit hot tub internet access

Your new home at Central Park awaits you. Our apartment homes feature designer LED lighting package w/ hanging pendant lights in kitchens, contemporary style countertops in kitchens & bathrooms, fully-equipped kitchens w/ black appliances, app controlled smart home features which control your lights, door lock, and thermostat. Residents also enjoy our clubhouse w/ java bar, 24 hour fitness center, luxury style pool, and BBQ pavilion. Central Park is in an unbeatable location near North Central Expressway, right down the road from the shops at Park Lane. Our location offers easy access to both Dallas and Fort Worth. This highly desired location gives you easy accessibility to fine dining, entertainment, and endless shopping within a matter of minutes! For more details, please feel free to stop by our office and one of our wonderful staff members will be more than happy to assist you! If you are unable to come by for a visit, please contact our office.