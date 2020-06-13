139 Apartments for rent in Coppell, TX

Apartment List
1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
44 Units Available
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1225 sqft
This community is adjacent to the Riverchase Golf Course. For residents who don't golf, the property also has a volleyball court, gym and pool to enjoy. Furnished units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
72 Units Available
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1626 sqft
Modeled after a Tuscan villa, St. Marin is easy to love. Luxury amenities like a putting green, a sauna and a trash valet separate it from the rest. Off Bush Turnpike in Coppell.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,482
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,294
1770 sqft
Recently updated homes with stylish finishes and spacious closets. Play volleyball, tennis and basketball on site. Enjoy access to a pool, cafe and game room. By Coppell Nature Park. Near the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
32 Units Available
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated community with fireplaces, hardwood plank flooring and granite countertops. Appliance packages updated. On-site play area, gated community and resort-like pool. Minutes from tollway and Andrew Brown Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
5 Units Available
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1278 sqft
Apartments located on Riverchase Golf Club close to fine dining and shopping. Elegant units with granite counters, over-large tubs and blinds in all windows. Basketball court and pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
2 Units Available
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive, Coppell, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1631 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1748 sqft
A modern, sophisticated community with gourmet amenities including granite countertops, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. On-site spa, fitness center, and pool with a sundeck. Near shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:43pm
$
Vista Ridge
23 Units Available
Bluffs at Vista Ridge
625 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1500 sqft
Lewisville apartments for rent with 24-hour maintenance and top-class amenities. Homes have private patios, balconies, crown molding and stainless steel sinks. Friendly neighborhood with large sun deck, swimming pool and BBQ kitchen.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
40 Units Available
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expansive pool with lap lanes and plenty of room to lounge and socialize. Large, grassy dogpark with trees and bench seating. Stylish interiors with 2" blinds and ceramic tile backsplahes. Less than a mile to Grapevine Mills.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
18 Units Available
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with granite counters and extra storage. Ample onsite amenities, including a conference room, pool and clubhouse. Near Grapevine Mills for convenient shopping and dining. Close to I-635
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
49 Units Available
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,199
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1617 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Community features a clubhouse, swimming pool and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near Grapevine Mills for shopping and dining. Close to Highway 121.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Valley Ranch
45 Units Available
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1300 sqft
Spacious homes with 9-foot ceilings, upgraded appliances and ceiling fans. All units recently updated. Community includes a pool and car wash area. Near Valley Ranch Elementary School. Close to LBJ Freeway (I-635).
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:42pm
93 Units Available
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1226 sqft
Units include balcony, air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community includes a business center and clubhouse, and supports online credit card payments. Located just 7 miles from DFW Airport and other amenities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
26 Units Available
Parson's Green
3211 Scotch Creek Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,400
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1511 sqft
Master-planned community on 110-acres that comes with three resort-style pools, free Wi-Fi, and plenty of parks and green spaces. Also includes spacious floorplans and luxurious modern touches. On-site maintenance available 24 hours a day.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
27 Units Available
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1322 sqft
Pet-friendly Lewisville apartments with 24-hour emergency maintenance, near Interstate 35. Hot tub, sand volleyball court and outdoor kitchen. Breakfast bar, exterior storage and brushed nickel fixtures in units. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
Valley Ranch
47 Units Available
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
946 sqft
Broadstone Valley Ranch has well-maintained 1-2 bedroom units (with walk-in closets) to fit your fast-paced urban lifestyle. This pet-friendly community has flexible e-payment options, modern alarm systems, and on-campus tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
20 Units Available
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. Our warm and inviting apartment community is set among a beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Come and choose your new home today!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
18 Units Available
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1237 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine different floor plans. Peaceful community with two swimming pools, splash park, fitness center and media room. Close to I-35E, Highway 121 and the George Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
15 Units Available
The Abbey at Vista Ridge
350 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1319 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and digital thermostats. Minutes away from dining and entertainment via highways 35 and 121, which lead straight into downtown Dallas.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
28 Units Available
Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1101 sqft
Cross Creek luxury apartments are located in one of the most vibrant and prestigious communities in Grapevine, Texas-just minutes away from DFW International Airport and Grapevine Mills Mall.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
18 Units Available
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln, Grapevine, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,259
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1309 sqft
Life often leads in you in an unexpected direction. Establish a home where you land in luxury surrounded by what you desire. Bexley Grapevine offers an unparalleled location convenient to both Dallas and Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
34 Units Available
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1386 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
50 Units Available
Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$923
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,771
1394 sqft
A true resort community, Chapel Hill features luxury amenities like a putting green, volleyball courts and a concierge.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Vista Ridge
12 Units Available
The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1295 sqft
Recently renovated with upscale features like oversized closets, vaulted ceilings, and relaxing garden tubs. World-class resident perks include pool and hot tub, car wash station, media center, and a pet park for your best friend.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Valley Ranch
24 Units Available
Camden Cimarron
101 Cimarron Trl, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
959 sqft
Located along Cimarron Trail and close to Cimarron Park. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and a fully equipped, modern kitchen. Picturesque community includes a pool, coffee bar and clubhouse.

Median Rent in Coppell

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Coppell is $1,278, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,588.
Studio
$1,072
1 Bed
$1,278
2 Beds
$1,588
3+ Beds
$2,154
City GuideCoppell
Coppell, Texas, is the town of many names. Although the town officially became Coppell in the 1950s, its roots trace all the way back to the 1880s. Tracing this quiet town's history is almost easier than genealogy -- but not quite.

Going to Coppell Nature Park to walk and watch planes take off from nearby Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is the best way to get an idea of what this city is like. Centrally located, the small town of Coppell has character and also hosts a lot of natural beauty. Just be careful of the bobcats and coyotes. The sound of the planes drowns out their roar! What's interesting is that Coppell has had multiple names over the course of its history, like Grapevine Prairie and Gibbs. Today, though, you won't hear it called another name. Coppell is a convenient and entertaining place to call home. Just as the jets soar above the clouds, the city of Coppell is soaring too, and it looks like it won't be landing anytime soon. Go and fly with it!

Relocating to Coppell

So you want to unpack your luggage in Coppell? The good news for you is that this city is growing, and so too are the housing opportunities for renters and buyers. Before you begin hunting for rental properties in Coppell, you need to learn a few things about the market. Unlike some cities, you can't just stroll in and have your pick here. The market is a tad more difficult in Coppell.

Some Things to Know

Knowing what's in front of you is key to navigating the market and locating suitable places to rent. It will save you time and headaches. Nobody likes dealing with headaches, even Jerry Jones. The first thing you need to know is that there are options for renters. Just under 28% of homes are occupied by renters; although that's lower than the Lone Star State's average, you can still find something easily. Complexes like Town Creek have rental apartments available throughout the year. Another thing you need to be aware of is that you have a wide range of choices in terms of property types. Houses and townhomes account for roughly 77% of the units here, while apartments and condos make up over 21% of homes. That's a good balance. One last fact about real estate is that many homes (more than 56%) were built after 1990. This is wonderful news regardless of whether you plan to rent or buy, as most homes don't require any updating or repairs.

A Competitive Market

Coppell's location and green space have made it a very attractive place to live. Due to this, more people have been relocating here. During your move here, you will undoubtedly come across numerous other folks touring pads. Finding available housing for rent in Coppell can be rather difficult in the autumn and winter. If you plan to move here, look for a rental in the early spring as people move during the summer if they must. Additionally, many lease agreements end between May and September, which makes April a good time to look. If you want to find what you want, give yourself at least 20 days. It can take a month during the winter, so be prepared for that. Before you move and begin touring places, try to find three available pads using that thing known as the Internet. Inquire with management staff, landlords or brokers about setting up a tour well before you arrive in Coppell; doing this will save you some time.

How to Overcome the Competition

New developments are constantly being built to handle the rising population, so it may be easier to get a home in the future. If you really like a place, though, don't go for a walk around North Lake to mull over your decision. Think of how Emmitt Smith used to run in football; he took what he wanted and that's what you need to do here. Available property rentals get swooped up quickly, sometimes within one to two weeks. You want to demonstrate you are motivated to get the contract signed. Have that cash ready! Tell the landlord or staff that you can pay the first month's rent and deposit on that day. Also, be prepared to show your credit score and residence history; having this information will show you are trustworthy and thus help you stand out among other renters. Landlords in Coppell, like anywhere, want to know renters are going to send that check each month. and proving you can do that will get you that place you desire.

A Note about Airplanes

Coppell is rather close to the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, which is one of America's busiest airports. A section of the airfield is actually in the city. This is a good location to live if you are a frequent flyer or plane aficionado. If you do not want to hear plane noise, do not move to the south region of Coppell. Keep to the north part of town. Either way, the noise isn't at all deafening and you can still watch the planes fly up and down every day. It provides a nice background for when you picnic in Andrew Brown Park.

Coppell Neighborhoods

As mentioned above, your decision on where you live makes a huge difference here. And it's not just air noise that you need to take into account. You can choose to live in a residential area, in an area surrounded by green space, or in a spot close to the action. No matter where you live, you can always crack open your favorite beverage and sing along to your favorite Usher song.

City Center: Near the airport and stores, the City Center boasts great eateries like Hard Eight BBQ and Local Diner. Coppell Nature Park is also within this neighborhood.

Bethel: Right to the east of City Center, Bethel is mostly residential but also features Duck Pond Park. Yes, there are ducks at the pond.

MacArthur Park: The neighborhood around this east-side located park features a good mixture of houses and apartments. Riverchase Golf Course is here. With Yucatan Beach Club and Coppell Bahama Beach Club in the area, MacArthur Park has a lively nightlife scene as well.

Lakeside: In the northeast part of town, Lakeside is mostly subdivisions. It's a great spot to live because you can reside in an enclave that's near main roads like Sandy Lake Road and MacArthur Boulevard.

Denton Creek: In the north section of town, Denton Creek is a pleasant mesh of nature and a variety of housing. The City of Coppell Aquatic Recreation Center, Andrew Brown Park and the Smoothie Factory highlight the neighborhood.

Cottonwood Creek: Right to the north of City Center, Cottonwood Creek offers easy access to International Parkway and is also near the pristine Grapevine Lake.

Living in Coppell

While walking and cycling are perfectly feasible within the city, you will need a car if you plan to drive to Dallas or Fort Worth. Coppell has been labeled a suburb of Dallas, and that is partially true. Yet it's more than just that, although easy travel to the big city via I-635 would make you think otherwise. Flying is obviously quite convenient. Planes are an important symbol of the culture here. You can learn a lot about Coppell just by watching those winged objects float in the blue sky. They come. They go. They fly. Coppell is a perfect launching pad to explore the area's greater attractions, like the Dallas Museum of Art and the Majestic Theatre. It's also a great destination if you want to live out your wildest dreams. What each day brings is ultimately up to you here. Get inspired by your favorite piece of literature at the William T. Cozby Public Library. Fill up with a delicious meal at Pan Acean Noodles and Grill. Stop for a drink and game of volleyball at the Yucatan Beach Club. Then try to fly at Coppell Nature Park. Or something along those lines.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Coppell?
In Coppell, the median rent is $1,072 for a studio, $1,278 for a 1-bedroom, $1,588 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,154 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Coppell, check out our monthly Coppell Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Coppell?
Some of the colleges located in the Coppell area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Coppell?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Coppell from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.

