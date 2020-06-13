139 Apartments for rent in Coppell, TX📍
Going to Coppell Nature Park to walk and watch planes take off from nearby Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is the best way to get an idea of what this city is like. Centrally located, the small town of Coppell has character and also hosts a lot of natural beauty. Just be careful of the bobcats and coyotes. The sound of the planes drowns out their roar! What's interesting is that Coppell has had multiple names over the course of its history, like Grapevine Prairie and Gibbs. Today, though, you won't hear it called another name. Coppell is a convenient and entertaining place to call home. Just as the jets soar above the clouds, the city of Coppell is soaring too, and it looks like it won't be landing anytime soon. Go and fly with it!
So you want to unpack your luggage in Coppell? The good news for you is that this city is growing, and so too are the housing opportunities for renters and buyers. Before you begin hunting for rental properties in Coppell, you need to learn a few things about the market. Unlike some cities, you can't just stroll in and have your pick here. The market is a tad more difficult in Coppell.
Some Things to Know
Knowing what's in front of you is key to navigating the market and locating suitable places to rent. It will save you time and headaches. Nobody likes dealing with headaches, even Jerry Jones. The first thing you need to know is that there are options for renters. Just under 28% of homes are occupied by renters; although that's lower than the Lone Star State's average, you can still find something easily. Complexes like Town Creek have rental apartments available throughout the year. Another thing you need to be aware of is that you have a wide range of choices in terms of property types. Houses and townhomes account for roughly 77% of the units here, while apartments and condos make up over 21% of homes. That's a good balance. One last fact about real estate is that many homes (more than 56%) were built after 1990. This is wonderful news regardless of whether you plan to rent or buy, as most homes don't require any updating or repairs.
A Competitive Market
Coppell's location and green space have made it a very attractive place to live. Due to this, more people have been relocating here. During your move here, you will undoubtedly come across numerous other folks touring pads. Finding available housing for rent in Coppell can be rather difficult in the autumn and winter. If you plan to move here, look for a rental in the early spring as people move during the summer if they must. Additionally, many lease agreements end between May and September, which makes April a good time to look. If you want to find what you want, give yourself at least 20 days. It can take a month during the winter, so be prepared for that. Before you move and begin touring places, try to find three available pads using that thing known as the Internet. Inquire with management staff, landlords or brokers about setting up a tour well before you arrive in Coppell; doing this will save you some time.
How to Overcome the Competition
New developments are constantly being built to handle the rising population, so it may be easier to get a home in the future. If you really like a place, though, don't go for a walk around North Lake to mull over your decision. Think of how Emmitt Smith used to run in football; he took what he wanted and that's what you need to do here. Available property rentals get swooped up quickly, sometimes within one to two weeks. You want to demonstrate you are motivated to get the contract signed. Have that cash ready! Tell the landlord or staff that you can pay the first month's rent and deposit on that day. Also, be prepared to show your credit score and residence history; having this information will show you are trustworthy and thus help you stand out among other renters. Landlords in Coppell, like anywhere, want to know renters are going to send that check each month. and proving you can do that will get you that place you desire.
A Note about Airplanes
Coppell is rather close to the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, which is one of America's busiest airports. A section of the airfield is actually in the city. This is a good location to live if you are a frequent flyer or plane aficionado. If you do not want to hear plane noise, do not move to the south region of Coppell. Keep to the north part of town. Either way, the noise isn't at all deafening and you can still watch the planes fly up and down every day. It provides a nice background for when you picnic in Andrew Brown Park.
As mentioned above, your decision on where you live makes a huge difference here. And it's not just air noise that you need to take into account. You can choose to live in a residential area, in an area surrounded by green space, or in a spot close to the action. No matter where you live, you can always crack open your favorite beverage and sing along to your favorite Usher song.
City Center: Near the airport and stores, the City Center boasts great eateries like Hard Eight BBQ and Local Diner. Coppell Nature Park is also within this neighborhood.
Bethel: Right to the east of City Center, Bethel is mostly residential but also features Duck Pond Park. Yes, there are ducks at the pond.
MacArthur Park: The neighborhood around this east-side located park features a good mixture of houses and apartments. Riverchase Golf Course is here. With Yucatan Beach Club and Coppell Bahama Beach Club in the area, MacArthur Park has a lively nightlife scene as well.
Lakeside: In the northeast part of town, Lakeside is mostly subdivisions. It's a great spot to live because you can reside in an enclave that's near main roads like Sandy Lake Road and MacArthur Boulevard.
Denton Creek: In the north section of town, Denton Creek is a pleasant mesh of nature and a variety of housing. The City of Coppell Aquatic Recreation Center, Andrew Brown Park and the Smoothie Factory highlight the neighborhood.
Cottonwood Creek: Right to the north of City Center, Cottonwood Creek offers easy access to International Parkway and is also near the pristine Grapevine Lake.
While walking and cycling are perfectly feasible within the city, you will need a car if you plan to drive to Dallas or Fort Worth. Coppell has been labeled a suburb of Dallas, and that is partially true. Yet it's more than just that, although easy travel to the big city via I-635 would make you think otherwise. Flying is obviously quite convenient. Planes are an important symbol of the culture here. You can learn a lot about Coppell just by watching those winged objects float in the blue sky. They come. They go. They fly. Coppell is a perfect launching pad to explore the area's greater attractions, like the Dallas Museum of Art and the Majestic Theatre. It's also a great destination if you want to live out your wildest dreams. What each day brings is ultimately up to you here. Get inspired by your favorite piece of literature at the William T. Cozby Public Library. Fill up with a delicious meal at Pan Acean Noodles and Grill. Stop for a drink and game of volleyball at the Yucatan Beach Club. Then try to fly at Coppell Nature Park. Or something along those lines.