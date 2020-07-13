The Briscoe.

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$350
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 250.00
limit: 2
rent: 15.00
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home with a maximum pet weight of 100 pounds. The refundable pet deposit is $250 and the pet fee is $250, per pet. There is also a $15 monthly pet rent per pet. We do not accept certain breeds described as commonly aggressive breeds. For more information, please call our leasing office.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $60/month. Surface lot, garage and covered parking is available. Covered parking assignment fee is $60. Private garages are available for $125. We have open parking in our community, with the exception of covered, garage and reserved spaces. Please call for details.