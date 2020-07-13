All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 PM

The Briscoe

Open Now until 6pm
12639 Coit Rd · (469) 414-3303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
ENJOY 1 MONTH FREE!
Location

12639 Coit Rd, Dallas, TX 75251
Hillcrest Forest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2217 · Avail. Oct 16

$1,207

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit 3105 · Avail. now

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Unit 6308 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,247

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2306 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,511

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1101 sqft

Unit 2311 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,543

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Unit 6306 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

See 13+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2331 · Avail. now

$2,163

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1431 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Briscoe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
trash valet
cats allowed
accessible
garage
bbq/grill
courtyard
dog grooming area
fire pit
hot tub
The Briscoe is a brand new apartment community located in North Dallas. With modern touches and upscale interiors, The Briscoe will provide residents a new urban lifestyle. Offering one , two, and three bedroom floor plans with crafted details and distinct design including quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and classic tile backsplash, you will love everything thing about your home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$350
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 250.00
limit: 2
rent: 15.00
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home with a maximum pet weight of 100 pounds. The refundable pet deposit is $250 and the pet fee is $250, per pet. There is also a $15 monthly pet rent per pet. We do not accept certain breeds described as commonly aggressive breeds. For more information, please call our leasing office.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $60/month. Surface lot, garage and covered parking is available. Covered parking assignment fee is $60. Private garages are available for $125. We have open parking in our community, with the exception of covered, garage and reserved spaces. Please call for details.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Briscoe have any available units?
The Briscoe has 34 units available starting at $1,207 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Briscoe have?
Some of The Briscoe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Briscoe currently offering any rent specials?
The Briscoe is offering the following rent specials: ENJOY 1 MONTH FREE!
Is The Briscoe pet-friendly?
Yes, The Briscoe is pet friendly.
Does The Briscoe offer parking?
Yes, The Briscoe offers parking.
Does The Briscoe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Briscoe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Briscoe have a pool?
Yes, The Briscoe has a pool.
Does The Briscoe have accessible units?
Yes, The Briscoe has accessible units.
Does The Briscoe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Briscoe has units with dishwashers.

