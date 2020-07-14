Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup in unit laundry bathtub oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Discover your new apartment at Soho Apartments. With one and two bedroom floor plans available in the Lake Highland neighborhood, you'll find the ideal home to complement your lifestyle. Nestled among mature oak trees, Soho Apartments offers residents the perfect Dallas setting near the necessities of daily life as well as culture, entertainment, and outdoor fun. Located close to Highway 635 and Central Expressway 75, you'll enjoy easy access to everything the Dallas/Fort Worth area has to offer.