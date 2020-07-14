All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Soho Apartments

7610 Skillman St · (833) 858-4964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$350 off through 6/30/20! Contact us for details.
Location

7610 Skillman St, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A122 · Avail. now

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Unit B209 · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Unit A121 · Avail. Jul 21

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Soho Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Discover your new apartment at Soho Apartments. With one and two bedroom floor plans available in the Lake Highland neighborhood, you'll find the ideal home to complement your lifestyle. Nestled among mature oak trees, Soho Apartments offers residents the perfect Dallas setting near the necessities of daily life as well as culture, entertainment, and outdoor fun. Located close to Highway 635 and Central Expressway 75, you'll enjoy easy access to everything the Dallas/Fort Worth area has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $100-$200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Soho Apartments have any available units?
Soho Apartments has 4 units available starting at $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Soho Apartments have?
Some of Soho Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Soho Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Soho Apartments is offering the following rent specials: $350 off through 6/30/20! Contact us for details.
Is Soho Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Soho Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Soho Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Soho Apartments offers parking.
Does Soho Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Soho Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Soho Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Soho Apartments has a pool.
Does Soho Apartments have accessible units?
No, Soho Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Soho Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Soho Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

