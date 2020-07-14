Amenities
Discover your new apartment at Soho Apartments. With one and two bedroom floor plans available in the Lake Highland neighborhood, you'll find the ideal home to complement your lifestyle. Nestled among mature oak trees, Soho Apartments offers residents the perfect Dallas setting near the necessities of daily life as well as culture, entertainment, and outdoor fun. Located close to Highway 635 and Central Expressway 75, you'll enjoy easy access to everything the Dallas/Fort Worth area has to offer.