210 Apartments for rent in RANDCO, Dallas, TX
17 Units Available
Linear on Esperanza
13450 Esperanza Road, Dallas, TX
Studio
$740
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$760
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
873 sqft
We are open and excited to show you your new home.
14 Units Available
Cottonwood at Park Central
13323 Esperanza Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1189 sqft
Recently renovated units with granite countertops, chef-inspired kitchens, and large private patios/balconies. Award-winning Bukhair Elementary School nearby. In North Dallas, right off Highway 75 and I-635.
6 Units Available
Hunter's Court
8550 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
812 sqft
Hunters Court, affordable apartment living. Hunters Court is located minutes from a Dart Rail station in North Central Dallas with easy access to LBJ. There is a bus stop located in front of the property.
56 Units Available
City North
7373 Valley View Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1256 sqft
Contemporary apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters. Play Wii in the game center. Toss a ball in the dog park. Have a cup of coffee in the cafe. By I-635. Near Valley View Park.
6 Units Available
Amber Dawn
8542 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amber Dawn in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
48 Units Available
Crest at Park Central
7929 Churchill Way, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,630
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,104
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1245 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-635 and I-75. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen and comes with a DirecTV and high speed internet package. Amenities include a fitness center and two swimming pools.
44 Units Available
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1470 sqft
Loft-style apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and abundant storage. Amenities include covered parking, 24-hour gym and pools. Steps from DART light rail station and close to the George Bush Tollway, I-75 and I-635.
24 Units Available
La Costa Villas Apartments
12500 Merit Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1300 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
26 Units Available
Churchill On The Park
7601 Churchill Way, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1126 sqft
Luxury apartments with huge, open floor plans, in-unit laundry and private patios/balconies. 24-hour gym on premises, casino nights, pool parties and socials for tenants. Located near I-75, I-635 and I-35.
11 Units Available
7900 at Park Central
7900 Churchill Way, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,906
1435 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents business center, Spanish-speaking staff, pet spa, pool and short term leases. Units have wood flooring, faux wood blinds and tiled backsplash. Located close to Anderson Bonner Park and Churchill Park.
34 Units Available
The Briscoe
12639 Coit Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,207
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,163
1431 sqft
A resort-style community near major employers. On-site amenities include a pool, onsite storage, a fitness center and a lounge with catering kitchen. Apartments feature hardwood-style flooring, modern appliances and lots of storage.
2 Units Available
Spring Creek
14833 Spring Creek Road, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1174 sqft
At Spring Creek, you'll enjoy features and amenities designed to make life just a little more care-free! Relax at our sparkling swimming pool featuring an expansive sundeck and grilling area.
9 Units Available
LBJ Station
8997 Vantage Point Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,206
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, gated entry and covered parking. Take yoga, Zumba and Pilates classes. Units have large closets, dishwashers, balconies and large windows.
112 Units Available
Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,169
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1365 sqft
Welcome to Cue Galatyn Station Apartments, the premier apartments for rent in Richardson, Texas! As a resident, you'll enjoy modern interior design in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with an extensive selection of unparalleled
47 Units Available
Midway Urban Village
4050 McEwen Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1435 sqft
Stellar amenities and features await you including an expansive health club and resort-style pool with tanning ledges, a private deck with commercial grade grilling and lounge areas to inspire comfort and conversation.
50 Units Available
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1528 sqft
Premium apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious floor plans. Community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/grill for entertaining. Close to Dallas North Tollway and 635.
58 Units Available
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,320
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1450 sqft
Live Well Richardson - Society 190's new one, two, and three bedroom apartments extend ultra modern finishes against large, open concept floorplans - Designed with you in mind.
21 Units Available
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr, Richardson, TX
Studio
$1,223
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,151
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1241 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Route 75. Apartments feature surround sound systems, kitchen islands and open concept living areas. Amenities include an open courtyard with park access and a social lounge with game area.
3 Units Available
The Ridge on Spring Valley
5704 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$835
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$844
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Units include updated kitchens with black appliances and faux wood floors. Laundry facilities and covered parking available. Pet-friendly.
27 Units Available
Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,323
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,664
1456 sqft
Only walking distance from a red DART train station, this luxury 5.4-acre apartment complex boasts stylish clubhouse, private courtyards, modern fitness center and coffee bar. Interiors feature stand-in showers and granite counters,
20 Units Available
Lavera At Lake Highlands
9842 Audelia Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$739
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in North Dallas close to shops, restaurants and city attractions. Apartments have been recently renovated and include stainless steel appliances, townhome floor plans and glass tile backsplash. Community has pool and bocce court.
12 Units Available
Paxton at Lake Highlands
9763 Audelia Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,516
1123 sqft
Located in the heart of North Dallas, 5 miles from popular shopping and dining options. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, and glass backsplash. Community has clubhouse, gym, and resort-style pool.
15 Units Available
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$947
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1042 sqft
This property is located on the beautiful waterfront of Jackson Branch and nearby the White Rock Creek trails. Units feature hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. The green community offers garage parking, pool and media room.
24 Units Available
The Pavilions
9001 Markville Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$986
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1152 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-635 and I-75. Residents enjoy amenities like gated entrance, garages, two pools and package service. Units feature ceiling fans, self-cleaning ovens and built-in bookshelves.
