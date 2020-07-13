All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:42 PM

Loft + Row

2110 N Peak St · (214) 736-3831
Location

2110 N Peak St, Dallas, TX 75204

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2308 · Avail. now

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

Unit 1321 · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

Unit 2314 · Avail. now

$1,366

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1116 · Avail. now

$2,702

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1638 sqft

Unit 2115 · Avail. now

$2,704

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1748 sqft

Unit 2113 · Avail. Aug 18

$2,712

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1748 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Loft + Row.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
alarm system
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
Introducing Loft + Row, a stunning community of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes in Dallas, TX. Our modern homes offer the luxe interior amenities you’ve been looking for, imbued with stylish touches and designer features.

Each of our thoughtfully designed homes includes modern, cutting-edge amenities to complement your everyday. Whether you’re preparing delicious meals in your state-of-the-art kitchen, enjoying your favorite movie in the spacious living room, or relaxing at the end of the day on your private balcony, you’ll find just what you’re looking for at our Dallas, TX apartments.

Take a stroll through our community and find an exclusive collection of resident amenities for your comfort, convenience, and enjoyment. Relax by the swimming pool, mingle with friends and neighbors while taking in the stunning view at the rooftop lounge, and stay on top of your wellness goals at the expansive fitness center.

Our prime location in the heart of Dallas allows you t

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 app fee per person
Deposit: $100 for 1 bedroom, $200 for 2 bedroom, $300 for 3 bedroom
Additional: Valet trash $25/month; Common area maintenance $10/month; Pest control $3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: No Weight Restrictions
Dogs
fee: $500
rent: $15
restrictions: No Weight Limit
Cats
fee: $500
rent: $15
restrictions: No weight limit
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Loft + Row have any available units?
Loft + Row has 13 units available starting at $1,335 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Loft + Row have?
Some of Loft + Row's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Loft + Row currently offering any rent specials?
Loft + Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Loft + Row pet-friendly?
Yes, Loft + Row is pet friendly.
Does Loft + Row offer parking?
Yes, Loft + Row offers parking.
Does Loft + Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Loft + Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Loft + Row have a pool?
Yes, Loft + Row has a pool.
Does Loft + Row have accessible units?
No, Loft + Row does not have accessible units.
Does Loft + Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Loft + Row has units with dishwashers.
