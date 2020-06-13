/
59 Apartments for rent in Forney, TX📍
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
45 Units Available
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1410 sqft
Brand New Apartments in Forney, Texas. Luxurious and serene, Gateway Oaks Apartments is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life. Featuring spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
30 Units Available
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW OPEN! NOW LEASING!Find your fit at The Emerson at Forney Marketplace. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Forney, Texas, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2421 Anton Drive
2421 Anton Dr, Forney, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2250 sqft
Come check out this single story 5 bedroom home in Travis Ranch Forney! Granite counter tops, decorative light fixtures grand living room with vaulted ceilings. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Forney
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Windmill Farms
1 Unit Available
2101 Juniper Drive
2101 Juniper Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1591 sqft
2017 Luxury Home Built by Megatel in Windmill Farms! Single Story with Open Floor plan! Very convenient location: Easy access to highway 80; 25 Minutes away from downtown Dallas! 15 Minutes away from Lavon Lake! Community host 5 schools, 2 pools,
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Windmill Farms
1 Unit Available
5005 Creekdale Court
5005 Creekdale Ct, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,025
2241 sqft
Pretty open kitchen 4.3.2 HH contemporary 2241 sqft home located in Windmill Farms, Forney, Texas, known for its award-winning nationally recognized schools, 8, 8, 8 scores from Elementary, Middle, to High school all inside the community.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Windmill Farms
1 Unit Available
5200 Prairie Rose Drive
5200 Prairie Rose Dr, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2056 sqft
Open kitchen 4.2.2 HH contemporary home located in Windmill Farms, Forney, Texas, known for its award-winning nationally recognized schools, 8, 8, 8 scores from Elementary, Middle, to High school all inside this community.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Windmill Farms
1 Unit Available
2133 Cedar Park Drive
2133 Cedar Park Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1616 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful home in Forney! The house has great features for anyone to enjoy. This one is a steal! Comes with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The house offers a nice size Master bedroom and master bathroom suite.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Windmill Farms
1 Unit Available
1217 Singletree Court
1217 Singletree Court, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2320 sqft
Beautiful Large 3 bedroom with 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Master Planned Windmill Farms. Unique 2 Story on corner lot in cul d sac. Low traffic. This home features an open floor plan, a 2 car garage, Formal dining room, and a room.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Windmill Farms
1 Unit Available
4475 Elderberry Street
4475 Elderberry Street, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1860 sqft
Open kitchen HH contemporary 3.2.2 home located in Windmill Farms, Forney, Texas, known for its award-winning nationally recognized schools. Walking distance to Brown Middle school. Attractive community with down-to-earth people.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Windmill Farms
1 Unit Available
5070 Royal Springs Drive
5070 Royal Springs Drive, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2945 sqft
2-story house located in Windmill Farms. Great school district. Great Open Floor plan with lot of natural light throughout the house. Master room downstairs. Open Kitchen concept. Spacious bedrooms.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Windmill Farms
1 Unit Available
2000 Aster Trail
2000 Aster Trail, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
2236 sqft
4 bedroom , 2 full baths on a corner lot! NEW paint. Split floorplan, Spacious kitchen with lots of counter space. Large master bedroom and bath. Separate shower and garden tub. Large walk in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Forney
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2037 Moonlight Trail
2037 Moonlight Trail, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1596 sqft
Nice Home located in Heartland! Three bedroom; two bath; Government voucher accepted
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4108 Dragonfly Court
4108 Dragonfly Court, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2404 sqft
Better than New! Barely lived.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4016 Red Rock Drive
4016 Red Rock Drive, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1885 sqft
A 4 bedroom 2 bath home; the 4th one can be treated as study.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2033 Kings Forest Drive
2033 Kings Forrest Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2033 Kings Forest Drive in Kaufman County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4035 Eagle Drive
4035 Eagle Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1419 sqft
Ready to move in property in desired Heartland location. Carpets replaced in May 2020, kitchen offers elegant maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, great open floor plan with a large backyard.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1036 E Oaklawn Drive
1036 East Oaklawn Drive, Talty, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2776 sqft
GREAT 4-3-3 HOME ON ONE ACRE ESTATE. ENTERTAINERS BACKYARD PARADISE WITH HUGE SPARKLING POOL AND PALM TREES! HUGE PATIO DECK. KITCHEN HAS ABUNDANCE OF CABINETS - WORK ISLAND. HUE LIVING AREA, KITCHEN OVERLOOKS BACK YARD.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2016 Karsen Lane
2016 Karsen Lane, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1820 sqft
Nice split bedroom home with flexible floor plan, see the plan in the transaction desk. Bedroom four could be study, den, playroom, craft or music room.
Results within 10 miles of Forney
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$988
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1256 sqft
Mission Fairways has spacious 1 to 3-bedroom apartments for your growing family or busy lifestyle. Their modern amenities and well-maintained units, with patios and on-site laundry, will offer daily comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$914
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with updated kitchens, cherry cabinetry, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer-dryer hookups, balcony/patio. Pet friendly. Enjoy pool, tennis court, fitness center, clubhouse. Easy access to historic downtown Rockwall, shopping, dining.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Caruth Lake
8 Units Available
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1250 sqft
Mission Rockwall offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a quiet community just off of John King Boulevard. Furnished apartments and access to a gym, pool, car wash and other amenities are the standard.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Crystal
7 Units Available
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1117 sqft
Luxurious homes feature walk-in showers, hardwood style floors and oversized windows. Community has pool, sundeck and more. Steps from the world-class shopping and dining of Garland.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
22 Units Available
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1582 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer-dryer hookups. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, barbecue station and fitness center. Close to I-30. Near Lake Ray Hubbard.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
51 Units Available
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$914
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
955 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments in heart of Mesquite. Close to Hwy 80 and I-635. Walk to Mesquite Rodeo, Dallas Regional Medical Hospitals, AMC 30 Theaters. Pet-friendly, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool and putting green.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Forney, the median rent is $1,067 for a studio, $1,272 for a 1-bedroom, $1,581 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,143 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Forney, check out our monthly Forney Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Forney area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Forney from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.
