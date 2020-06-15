All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4214 Buena Vista Street

4214 Buena Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

4214 Buena Vista Street, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WOW! This sleek 1-1.5 Modern Townhome-style Condo was designed by renowned Dallas architect Ron Wommack. Across from the Katy Trail, it feels MUCH bigger than it is and has its own private fenced Patio. The Interior was just repainted, Concrete Floors downstairs resealed, the spacious Master Bedroom with large Walk-in Closet has new upscale vinyl flooring. New Refrigerator. Renovated En Suite Master Bath. Stack Washer & Dryer. Rentals in this 8-unit complex rarely come available. This is a MUST-SEE! Two Pets up to 30 lbs. each allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4214 Buena Vista Street have any available units?
4214 Buena Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4214 Buena Vista Street have?
Some of 4214 Buena Vista Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4214 Buena Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
4214 Buena Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4214 Buena Vista Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4214 Buena Vista Street is pet friendly.
Does 4214 Buena Vista Street offer parking?
No, 4214 Buena Vista Street does not offer parking.
Does 4214 Buena Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4214 Buena Vista Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4214 Buena Vista Street have a pool?
No, 4214 Buena Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 4214 Buena Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 4214 Buena Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4214 Buena Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4214 Buena Vista Street has units with dishwashers.

