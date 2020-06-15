4214 Buena Vista Street

Amenities

WOW! This sleek 1-1.5 Modern Townhome-style Condo was designed by renowned Dallas architect Ron Wommack. Across from the Katy Trail, it feels MUCH bigger than it is and has its own private fenced Patio. The Interior was just repainted, Concrete Floors downstairs resealed, the spacious Master Bedroom with large Walk-in Closet has new upscale vinyl flooring. New Refrigerator. Renovated En Suite Master Bath. Stack Washer & Dryer. Rentals in this 8-unit complex rarely come available. This is a MUST-SEE! Two Pets up to 30 lbs. each allowed.