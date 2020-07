Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly bocce court clubhouse dog park internet access media room playground pool table

Residents at Scotch Creek will appreciate the variety of architecture with the proximity to North Lake. In one area, you feel a fresh, urban vibe with crisp, clean lines and a vibrant energy; but keep walking and youll soon notice the buildings begin to remind you of historic Brooklyn or Chicago-style districts. These brick exteriors and painted signs lend this area to a funky, retro style. Whatever your style preference, residents welcome the choice to be themselves in this active and engaging community, with close access to 2 pools, a fitness center, bocce ball court and clubhouse.