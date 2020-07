Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry range air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving trash valet accessible gym on-site laundry bike storage business center coffee bar community garden conference room courtyard game room internet access media room

Welcome home to convenience and luxury at Century Medical District Apartments in Dallas, Texas. Situated in one of the most desired neighborhoods in Dallas, Century MD was designed with our residents in mind. Offering upscale amenities and spacious units, our apartment community is apartment living at its best. With an amazing array of local attractions just steps from your front door you will always be close to whatever it is you desire. You will love taking advantage of the vibrant atmosphere of our modern apartments in Dallas’s medical district. Whether you enjoy fine dining, upscale shopping or local entertainment, everything you could ever want is within reach.



Our contemporary one and two bedroom apartments were designed with style and comfort in mind. Named after the cities that inspire us, our spacious floor plans are appointed with luxury finishes and premium materials. From the sleek and modern kitchens to our generous closets, our apartments are perfect for the aspiring che