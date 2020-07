The Village Drey

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill hot tub

Nestled in the heart of The Village's entertainment district, you'll find The Drey, the newest social experience in The Village. This thoughtfully crafted community offers homes ranging from studios to penthouses, all the way to town homes with private yards. The Drey boast open concept living, European style cabinetry, Bosch appliances, premium bathroom finishes, and large private patios with amazing views of The Village. Whether you're looking to connect with neighbors through unique experiences based on similar interests or enjoy the perks of VIP access into The Village's new entertainment district, come home to The Drey, and Live Connected. For more information, visit our new leasing location (8200 Southwestern Blvd, Dallas, TX 75206) and take a private tour with an ultimate insider.