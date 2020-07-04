3979 Park Ln

Amenities

Beautiful 4-4-2 in the Glenridge Estates of Dallas! This modern masterpiece boasts spacious rooms, gorgeous hardwoods, lovely granite, charming baths, custom finishes and so much more! Entry opens to the formal dining and first bedroom with decorative barn style doors. Large 25x16 family room opens to the gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, farmhouse sink, wine fridge, custom vent and beautiful lighting. Upstairs you will find a loft and the generous sized 20x15 master suite which offers a 13x10 WI closet and elegant bath with stand-alone tub & WI shower. Two additional bedrooms, bath & utility up - two baths down. Inviting covered porch, nice backyard, great location and more! 1 cat considered. No smoking. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com. You will need to read our LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties.