Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:45 AM

3979 Park Ln

3979 Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3979 Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4-4-2 in the Glenridge Estates of Dallas! This modern masterpiece boasts spacious rooms, gorgeous hardwoods, lovely granite, charming baths, custom finishes and so much more! Entry opens to the formal dining and first bedroom with decorative barn style doors. Large 25x16 family room opens to the gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, farmhouse sink, wine fridge, custom vent and beautiful lighting. Upstairs you will find a loft and the generous sized 20x15 master suite which offers a 13x10 WI closet and elegant bath with stand-alone tub & WI shower. Two additional bedrooms, bath & utility up - two baths down. Inviting covered porch, nice backyard, great location and more! 1 cat considered. No smoking. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com. You will need to read our LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3979 Park Ln have any available units?
3979 Park Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3979 Park Ln have?
Some of 3979 Park Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3979 Park Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3979 Park Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3979 Park Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3979 Park Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3979 Park Ln offer parking?
No, 3979 Park Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3979 Park Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3979 Park Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3979 Park Ln have a pool?
No, 3979 Park Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3979 Park Ln have accessible units?
No, 3979 Park Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3979 Park Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3979 Park Ln has units with dishwashers.

