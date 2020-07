Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym pool 24hr maintenance package receiving parking hot tub

The Summit at Midtown Apartments in Dallas, Texas, is the perfect community for anyone looking for contemporary styling with the convenience to the city. The Summit is a short distance from shopping at Northpark and The Galleria Mall as well as Uptown and Downtown Dallas. Relax at home in our resort sized swimming pools or entertain in our spacious courtyard area. If you are looking for clean, quiet and well maintained, The Summit at Midtown is your new home!