Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system carport clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit on-site laundry parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage guest parking hot tub internet access online portal cats allowed 24hr gym e-payments smoke-free community

Live here if: You never want to come home from a trendy boutique hotel.



Surrounded by stunning year-round greenery, it has been described as much as a living art installation as a high-end residence. That’s what makes Greenhouse a total knock out.



What’s outdoors:



A drop-dead-gorgeous infinity pool and Jacuzzi

Outdoor Kitchen, dining and conversation seating areas

Lounge in custom designed king size daybeds with canopy and crystal chandeliers

Giant walk-in masonry outdoor fireplace

South Beach-cool cabanas with fabulous crystal chandeliers, mirrors & electric fireplaces

Museum worthy bronze courtyard sculptures and fountains

Quaint smaller courtyards with 20 foot tall cabana encased in sheer draperies, dozens of hanging candle lanterns, comfortable seating, lounging and BBQ

Private patios or balconies enclosed by grass hedge privacy screens



What’s indoors:



Contemporary European-style kitchens with stainless appliances

Uber-modern chandeliers

Marble accent walls