Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven range Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system dog grooming area dog park internet access

Now Offering In-Person Tours Via Appointment Only! With 352 beautifully upgraded apartment homes across two communities, Adair Off Addison Apartment Homes is sure to have the perfect place for you to call “home”. Designer details adorn each residence, including premium appliances, custom cabinetry, eco-friendly flooring, and modern lighting and fixtures. Expansive community features, including three saltwater pools, and 24/7 resident clubhouse deliver on the R&R.