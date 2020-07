Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly cc payments concierge courtyard e-payments golf room internet access online portal smoke-free community valet service wine room

UP TO 8 WEEKS FREE! Brand New Luxury Apartments in Dallas, TX. Welcome to Preston Hollow Village Residential, newest luxury apartments in Dallas, TX. Our pet-friendly and smoke-free community is rich with state-of-the-art amenities to help you feel invigorated and energized. Here youll find three refreshing pools with sundecks, a top-tier fitness facility, a climate-controlled wine cellar, outdoor barbecue grills with dining tables, a rentable clubhouse, and 2 business centers with 2 conference rooms. Plus, we also offer frequent resident events to give you the perfect opportunity to explore your passions while getting to know your neighbors. At our Preston Hollow Village apartments, social experience is essential. With a convenient location in Dallas, located next to Preston Hollow, residents will enjoy the on-site retail such as Trader Joe's, Matchbox, Blue Sushi, Pak Pao, Modern Market, and much more. Discover the culture, luxury, and convenience at Preston Hollow Village Residences.