Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 4 bedroom house has all the upgrades - Stainless Steel Appliances, SS side by side fridge, beautiful 12mm laminate floors, tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, full irrigation system with fully sodded yard! A MUST SEE!!!

Lessee must verify the room sizes. We do not accept Housing Vouchers.