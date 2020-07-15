Luna Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center carport coffee bar e-payments guest parking internet access package receiving

At Luna Apartment Homes, we go above and beyond to ensure that our community offers amenities suited to your lifestyle. Our spacious floor plans come supplied with must-have and nice-to-have amenities designed to ease the stress of day-to-day life. Each home boasts a fully-equipped kitchen with all electric appliances, garbage disposals, dishwashers, walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, and private, covered patios and balconies with additional storage. Select units include wood-burning fireplaces and/or ice makers. Step outside to discover even more features awaiting you, including a resort-style swimming pool, newly remodeled business center, brand new playground, plush landscape, on-site maintenance services and easy access to public transportation.