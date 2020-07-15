All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Luna Apartments

8081 Marvin D Love Freeway · (972) 597-0420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8081 Marvin D Love Freeway, Dallas, TX 75237

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0805 · Avail. now

$765

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 421 sqft

Unit 0224 · Avail. Nov 7

$765

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 421 sqft

Unit 0221 · Avail. Nov 7

$765

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 421 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0510 · Avail. Aug 8

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 0305 · Avail. Nov 7

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 0501 · Avail. Nov 7

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Luna Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
package receiving
At Luna Apartment Homes, we go above and beyond to ensure that our community offers amenities suited to your lifestyle. Our spacious floor plans come supplied with must-have and nice-to-have amenities designed to ease the stress of day-to-day life. Each home boasts a fully-equipped kitchen with all electric appliances, garbage disposals, dishwashers, walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, and private, covered patios and balconies with additional storage. Select units include wood-burning fireplaces and/or ice makers. Step outside to discover even more features awaiting you, including a resort-style swimming pool, newly remodeled business center, brand new playground, plush landscape, on-site maintenance services and easy access to public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $10 trash, $5 gas
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Not to exceed 20 pounds
Parking Details: Free uncovered parking/ $25 reserved covered.
Storage Details: Storage on patio/balcony

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Luna Apartments have any available units?
Luna Apartments has 34 units available starting at $765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Luna Apartments have?
Some of Luna Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Luna Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Luna Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Luna Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Luna Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Luna Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Luna Apartments offers parking.
Does Luna Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Luna Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Luna Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Luna Apartments has a pool.
Does Luna Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Luna Apartments has accessible units.
Does Luna Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Luna Apartments has units with dishwashers.

