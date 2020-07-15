Luna Apartments.

Amenities
At Luna Apartment Homes, we go above and beyond to ensure that our community offers amenities suited to your lifestyle. Our spacious floor plans come supplied with must-have and nice-to-have amenities designed to ease the stress of day-to-day life. Each home boasts a fully-equipped kitchen with all electric appliances, garbage disposals, dishwashers, walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, and private, covered patios and balconies with additional storage. Select units include wood-burning fireplaces and/or ice makers. Step outside to discover even more features awaiting you, including a resort-style swimming pool, newly remodeled business center, brand new playground, plush landscape, on-site maintenance services and easy access to public transportation.