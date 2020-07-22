Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher bathtub oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill accessible elevator garage coffee bar conference room dog grooming area internet access package receiving yoga

ATELIER, a mixed-use community comprised of 364 luxury residential tower units with studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom homes, will offer unmatched panoramic views of both Uptown and Downtown, from what will be the tallest rental tower in the Dallas area. Residents will enjoy over 26,000 square feet of amenity space and 15,000 square feet of well-curated pedestrian level retail.



Situated in the Arts District directly between Uptown and Downtown, and only steps from Klyde Warren Park, ATELIER is perfectly located at the intersection of arts, culture, employment, shopping, dining, and transit. This architecturally stunning building will take advantage of the best urban lifestyle Dallas has to offer.



Located on the 11th floor, the amenity level is intended to foster interaction among residents and provide an urban oasis, a variety of social settings and activities, without having to leave the community. The elevated amenity level will feature a lushly landscaped deck surrounding a resort-style pool, multiple spacious open lounge areas with wi-fi, membership-quality fitness center, yoga/spin room, e-lounge, conference room, co-working spaces, fire pits, dog salon, private wine lockers, BBQ grills, and an entertainment kitchen with indoor and outdoor dining areas.



Find your new home at ATELIER and contact us today for more information!