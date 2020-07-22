All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 22 2020

Atelier

1801 North Pearl Street · (214) 466-2438
Location

1801 North Pearl Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Price and availability

Studio

Studio

1 bed, 1 bath, $1460

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 496 sqft

0505 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 496 sqft

1 bed, 1 bath, $1480

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

See 22+ more

1 Bedroom

1 bed, 1 bath, $1510

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

0303 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

0403 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

See 191+ more

2 Bedrooms

2x1 - 1

$3,370

2 Bed · 1 Bath

2x1 - 2

$3,870

2 Bed · 1 Bath

0512 · Avail. Sep 29

$5,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1597 sqft

See 179+ more

3 Bedrooms

0511 · Avail. Sep 29

$5,253

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

1 bed, 1 bath, $5253

$5,253

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

3x2 - 1

$5,596

3 Bed · 2 Bath

See 67+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Atelier.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
accessible
elevator
garage
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
internet access
package receiving
yoga
ATELIER, a mixed-use community comprised of 364 luxury residential tower units with studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom homes, will offer unmatched panoramic views of both Uptown and Downtown, from what will be the tallest rental tower in the Dallas area. Residents will enjoy over 26,000 square feet of amenity space and 15,000 square feet of well-curated pedestrian level retail.

Situated in the Arts District directly between Uptown and Downtown, and only steps from Klyde Warren Park, ATELIER is perfectly located at the intersection of arts, culture, employment, shopping, dining, and transit. This architecturally stunning building will take advantage of the best urban lifestyle Dallas has to offer.

Located on the 11th floor, the amenity level is intended to foster interaction among residents and provide an urban oasis, a variety of social settings and activities, without having to leave the community. The elevated amenity level will feature a lushly landscaped deck surrounding a resort-style pool, multiple spacious open lounge areas with wi-fi, membership-quality fitness center, yoga/spin room, e-lounge, conference room, co-working spaces, fire pits, dog salon, private wine lockers, BBQ grills, and an entertainment kitchen with indoor and outdoor dining areas.

Find your new home at ATELIER and contact us today for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet.
restrictions: No exotic animals. Excluded dog breeds include Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Bull Dog, American Pit Bull Terrier, American or Bull Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chinese Shar-Pei, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, Presa Canario, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Stafford Terrier, Chow, German Shepherd and any mix thereof. Letter required by Certified Veterinarian for proof of breed, weight, and required vaccinations.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Our community offers parking spaces for each of our residents relative to occupancy guidelines for each apartment. If you have a motorcycle, it may be parked in the designated spaces in our covered motorcourt. EV Charging Stations will also be available in our above grade resident parking garage. There is a monthly cost associated with reserving a parking space. Please contact the office for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Atelier have any available units?
Atelier offers studio floorplans starting at $1,460, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,510, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $3,370, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $5,253. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Atelier have?
Some of Atelier's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Atelier currently offering any rent specials?
Atelier is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Atelier pet-friendly?
Yes, Atelier is pet friendly.
Does Atelier offer parking?
Yes, Atelier offers parking.
Does Atelier have units with washers and dryers?
No, Atelier does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Atelier have a pool?
Yes, Atelier has a pool.
Does Atelier have accessible units?
Yes, Atelier has accessible units.
Does Atelier have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Atelier has units with dishwashers.

