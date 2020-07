Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets carpet Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly online portal package receiving

The Villages of Royal Lane, offers garden style apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes. Our Team of professionals have been providing quality customer service to residents in the Dallas area for over 20 years!



We are located in the Northwest area of Dallas, only minutes away from I-35, I-635, Loop 12 and Las Colinas. Away from the normal crowded apartment areas and within a short commute to area businesses, shopping, restaurants and recreational activities, The Villages of Royal Lane is a great place to call home. Our friendly and professional staff are here to assist you with your new home needs.