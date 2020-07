Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court business center car wash area carport dog park gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub internet access package receiving tennis court cats allowed

Preston Bend Apartments in Dallas, TX is located in the prestigious Preston Bend Area and is situated just off the President George Bush Turnpike on Preston Road. Located in Far North Dallas, within the Recognized Plano Independent School District and Collin County, Preston Bend is professionally managed by Anterra Management Corporation.