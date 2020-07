Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities carport gym parking pool garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible bbq/grill online portal

Fairways at Prestonwood offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 726 to 1428 square feet. Select two and three bedroom homes have views of the golf course at The Clubs of Prestonwood. This luxury community is located on the private Ladera Drive entered to from Belt Line Road. We are a Zero Deposit™ Community so you'll enjoy lower move in costs with us. For more details, contact our office or use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.