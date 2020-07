Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking

Cozy 3 bed, 2 bath, duplex with courtyard and patio in Richardson ISD!! Secluded front patio provides tons of privacy and shade. Master bedroom and bath is downstairs. Wood burning fireplace to enjoy those freezing winter nights! Nice open floor plan gives flexibility on how to furnish. Great location just off the 75 and 635 and minutes away from Downtown. Come take a look today!