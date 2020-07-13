All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:03 AM

Slate at Cole

Open Now until 6pm
4650 Cole Ave · (216) 208-8061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4650 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX 75205
Uptown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 120 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,578

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 240 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,588

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 344 · Avail. now

$2,227

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 256 · Avail. Aug 18

$2,304

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 210 · Avail. Sep 23

$2,332

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Slate at Cole.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
package receiving
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
conference room
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bike storage
garage
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
sauna
Slate at Cole offers an outstanding location at one of Dallas's most prominent intersections, Knox Street and McKinney Avenue. Our Uptown Dallas apartments are adjacent to the prestigious Town of Highland Park and within short walking distance to the Katy Trail and Knox Park Village. This premier location provides easy access to some of the city’s best shopping, dining and entertainment. Residents of Slate at Cole apartments enjoy a beautiful swimming pool with waterfall; a state of the art fitness center with a Peloton bike studio; a resident business center with a Starbucks coffee bar; a gated underground parking garage; easy access to the Katy Trail; and beautifully landscaped courtyards with picnic areas and grills. There's a lot to love about life at Slate. Slate's 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments feature granite or quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings, crown molding, ceiling fans, full-size washer/dryer connections, linen closets and oversized patios and balconies. Some of our select Uptown Dallas apartments also include vaulted ceilings and built-in bookcases.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Call property for details
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: The following breeds of dogs are not permitted to be kept as pets on the premises, or brought onto same premises to visit at any time: Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, American Staffordshire Terriers, American Pit Bull Terriers, Bull Terriers, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Dogo Argentino, Fila Brasilerios, Japanese Tosas, Miniature Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Wolf Hybrids, Wild Dogs or any partial breed dog that has one or more of the previously mentioned breeds in its lineage. No visiting pets are permitted.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open Parking Available.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Slate at Cole have any available units?
Slate at Cole has 10 units available starting at $1,520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Slate at Cole have?
Some of Slate at Cole's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Slate at Cole currently offering any rent specials?
Slate at Cole is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Slate at Cole pet-friendly?
Yes, Slate at Cole is pet friendly.
Does Slate at Cole offer parking?
Yes, Slate at Cole offers parking.
Does Slate at Cole have units with washers and dryers?
No, Slate at Cole does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Slate at Cole have a pool?
Yes, Slate at Cole has a pool.
Does Slate at Cole have accessible units?
No, Slate at Cole does not have accessible units.
Does Slate at Cole have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Slate at Cole has units with dishwashers.

