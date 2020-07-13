Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed package receiving pet friendly basketball court business center conference room coffee bar dog park elevator game room on-site laundry parking pool table 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bike storage garage guest parking internet access key fob access lobby media room online portal sauna

Slate at Cole offers an outstanding location at one of Dallas's most prominent intersections, Knox Street and McKinney Avenue. Our Uptown Dallas apartments are adjacent to the prestigious Town of Highland Park and within short walking distance to the Katy Trail and Knox Park Village. This premier location provides easy access to some of the city’s best shopping, dining and entertainment. Residents of Slate at Cole apartments enjoy a beautiful swimming pool with waterfall; a state of the art fitness center with a Peloton bike studio; a resident business center with a Starbucks coffee bar; a gated underground parking garage; easy access to the Katy Trail; and beautifully landscaped courtyards with picnic areas and grills. There's a lot to love about life at Slate. Slate's 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments feature granite or quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings, crown molding, ceiling fans, full-size washer/dryer connections, linen closets and oversized patios and balconies. Some of our select Uptown Dallas apartments also include vaulted ceilings and built-in bookcases.