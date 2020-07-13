Slate at Cole.

Lease Length: Call property for details
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: The following breeds of dogs are not permitted to be kept as pets on the premises, or brought onto same premises to visit at any time: Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, American Staffordshire Terriers, American Pit Bull Terriers, Bull Terriers, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Dogo Argentino, Fila Brasilerios, Japanese Tosas, Miniature Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Wolf Hybrids, Wild Dogs or any partial breed dog that has one or more of the previously mentioned breeds in its lineage. No visiting pets are permitted.