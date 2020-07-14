All apartments in Dallas
Stardust Lofts

5727 Gaston Ave · (951) 441-2503
Location

5727 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stardust Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
smoke-free community
Live here if: you love to hit the festival circuit

A vibrant property famous for its lively social atmosphere, designed with the same feel and flair as South Beach in the 1960s. The Stardust is the destination for a youthful, colourful crowd with urban sensibilities and a style all their own. Find residents lounging poolside in a designer cabana, cooking outdoors with the latest festival tunes ringing through the gardens, entertaining their friends in style.

What’s outdoors:

Totally urban chic curb appeal
A designer courtyard with all the bells and whistles including a 50 foot terrazzo shuffleboard
A large pool surrounded by stylish cabanas and sun deck
A communal outdoor fireplace and gourmet dining area
Music piped through the trees to create a totally unique vibe

What’s indoors:

Elegant hardwood floors throughout
French doors that open out into the courtyard paradise
Modern chic exposed brick walls and chandeliers
An open kitchen outfitted with stylish new featu

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, 18, 24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$500
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: 50lbs
Dogs
deposit: $750
Cats
deposit: $300
Parking Details: open lot. Covered lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stardust Lofts have any available units?
Stardust Lofts has a unit available for $1,135 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Stardust Lofts have?
Some of Stardust Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stardust Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Stardust Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stardust Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Stardust Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Stardust Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Stardust Lofts offers parking.
Does Stardust Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stardust Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stardust Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Stardust Lofts has a pool.
Does Stardust Lofts have accessible units?
No, Stardust Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Stardust Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stardust Lofts has units with dishwashers.
