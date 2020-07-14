Stardust Lofts

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system carport courtyard dog park fire pit on-site laundry parking pool pool table shuffle board 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill guest parking hot tub internet access online portal cc payments clubhouse e-payments smoke-free community

Live here if: you love to hit the festival circuit



A vibrant property famous for its lively social atmosphere, designed with the same feel and flair as South Beach in the 1960s. The Stardust is the destination for a youthful, colourful crowd with urban sensibilities and a style all their own. Find residents lounging poolside in a designer cabana, cooking outdoors with the latest festival tunes ringing through the gardens, entertaining their friends in style.



What’s outdoors:



Totally urban chic curb appeal

A designer courtyard with all the bells and whistles including a 50 foot terrazzo shuffleboard

A large pool surrounded by stylish cabanas and sun deck

A communal outdoor fireplace and gourmet dining area

Music piped through the trees to create a totally unique vibe



What’s indoors:



Elegant hardwood floors throughout

French doors that open out into the courtyard paradise

Modern chic exposed brick walls and chandeliers

An open kitchen outfitted with stylish new featu