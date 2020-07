Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport hot tub internet access

Bahama Glen Apartments is the most desired and affordable community at the heart of Dallas, Texas. Bordered by I-30 and LOOP 12, it grants quick access to the cities of Arlington, Duncanville, Grand Prairie, Coppell, Mequite, and Grapevine as well as a myriad of fine dining, shopping, entertainment and Dallas ISD.



This stunning lifestyle hosts a pet–friendly community with large inviting homes, high-end amenities and renovated apartment features* that is just 30 minutes from DFW International Airport and so much more!



Once you take a tour and meet our professional and friendly staff, you will be ready to call Bahama Glen your home.