10692 Pagewood Drive

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great single story duplex near Preston Hollow ready for quick move in. 3 large bedroom floor plan w wood floors & many unique details. Super location & great price! Wet bar access between kitchen & 2nd living perfect for entertaining. Large main living area w vaulted beamed ceiling, many windows & storm door access to private fenced side yard. Beautiful brick fireplace highlights 2nd living area. Split bedroom plan w walk-in closets. Master bath has TWO walk-in closets & extra 8X5 area for tub & separate shower. Full size WD Connections. Pets on a case by case basis. Must have credit score & background check acceptable to owner. All Applicants will need to apply through My Smart Move & fill out TAR application.