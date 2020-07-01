All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10692 Pagewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10692 Pagewood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10692 Pagewood Drive

10692 Pagewood Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10692 Pagewood Dr, Dallas, TX 75230
Brookshire Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great single story duplex near Preston Hollow ready for quick move in. 3 large bedroom floor plan w wood floors & many unique details. Super location & great price! Wet bar access between kitchen & 2nd living perfect for entertaining. Large main living area w vaulted beamed ceiling, many windows & storm door access to private fenced side yard. Beautiful brick fireplace highlights 2nd living area. Split bedroom plan w walk-in closets. Master bath has TWO walk-in closets & extra 8X5 area for tub & separate shower. Full size WD Connections. Pets on a case by case basis. Must have credit score & background check acceptable to owner. All Applicants will need to apply through My Smart Move & fill out TAR application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10692 Pagewood Drive have any available units?
10692 Pagewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10692 Pagewood Drive have?
Some of 10692 Pagewood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10692 Pagewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10692 Pagewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10692 Pagewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10692 Pagewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10692 Pagewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10692 Pagewood Drive offers parking.
Does 10692 Pagewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10692 Pagewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10692 Pagewood Drive have a pool?
No, 10692 Pagewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10692 Pagewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 10692 Pagewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10692 Pagewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10692 Pagewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive on University
5750 E University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Lincoln Kessler Park
2400 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75211
Advenir at Frankford Springs
3702 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Avondale at Bellmar
10830 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Winsted at White Rock
2210 Winsted Dr.
Dallas, TX 75214
Lennox at West Village
3700 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Villages of Royal Lane
11349 Newkirk St
Dallas, TX 75229
Zang Triangle
390 E Oakenwald St
Dallas, TX 75203

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University