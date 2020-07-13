All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:10 AM

Belmont Court Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
4919 Belmont Ave · (214) 609-1937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4919 Belmont Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 201 · Avail. Sep 8

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 546 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Belmont Court Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
At Belmont Court, our residents experience an intimate and relaxed atmosphere with the convenience of Downtown Dallas just a few minutes away. Belmont Court features a refreshing pool, assigned parking and a close-knit community environment that will make you feel right at home. Our one and two bedroom apartments welcome pets and offer walk-in closets, patios with storage, poolside views and so much more. Select units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, fireplaces and built-in bookshelves.
Belmont Court offers a convenient location that gives you the freedom to enjoy Downtown Dallas. Easy access to public transportation makes exploring the Dallas Museum of Art, the Majestic Theatre and the Dallas World Aquarium easier than ever. Check out the biggest and best restaurants, shops and attractions Dallas has to offer without the hectic pace of city living.
Please call us or email us today to schedule a tour of our quaint apartment community in Dallas, Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: App fee $60 Couple $85
Deposit: 1 bedroom - $300; 2 bedroom - $400
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35/Monthly
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Belmont Court Apartments have any available units?
Belmont Court Apartments has 2 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Belmont Court Apartments have?
Some of Belmont Court Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Belmont Court Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Belmont Court Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Belmont Court Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Belmont Court Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Belmont Court Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Belmont Court Apartments offers parking.
Does Belmont Court Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Belmont Court Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Belmont Court Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Belmont Court Apartments has a pool.
Does Belmont Court Apartments have accessible units?
No, Belmont Court Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Belmont Court Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Belmont Court Apartments has units with dishwashers.
