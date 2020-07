Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub cable included carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym pool bike storage cats allowed elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance conference room courtyard fire pit hot tub internet access key fob access media room trash valet

Monaco on the Trail is a boutique style community consisting of 192 units ranging from studios to expansive two bedrooms. We feature incredible views from all of our units whether an urban landscape or beautiful lush views of the Katy Trail are more your style. We are in a prime location of Uptown. Monaco on the Trail features a well-outfitted amenity deck on the second floor including an infinity edge pool, gym with weekly circuit training classes, community room with coffee, osmosis water and sonic ice machines as well as direct access to the Katy Trail and bike storage with direct trail access. Many of the prime restaurants, nightlife and bars are within walking distance of the community. With our proximity to the Katy Trail, we have an abundance of parks nearby as well. Well situated between all three major highways, Monaco on the Trail provides a quick route to the north via I-35, 75 or the Dallas North Tollway.