Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:34 PM

The Herschel

4220 Herschel Ave · (214) 438-0070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4220 Herschel Ave, Dallas, TX 75209
North Oaklawn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 867 sqft

Unit 704 · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 867 sqft

Unit 610 · Avail. now

$2,070

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1012 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Herschel.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
elevator
on-site laundry
business center
concierge
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Designed to inspire, Park 4200 is a collection of stylish residences located in the desirable Highland Park neighborhood of North Dallas. This luxurious community delivers a whole new level of design and functionality, accented by contemporary architecture, and beautiful indoor & outdoor gathering spaces. Exclusive lifestyle amenities and sophisticated interior finishes welcome you home, while the ultra-central location (minutes from shopping and dining in Addison, West Village, uptown Dallas and Downtown Dallas) urges you to explore your surroundings. At Park 4200, an extraordinary living experience awaits.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $250
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$180
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $125
fee: $75
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Other. Open & reserved parking available. 1 space available.
Storage Details: 6x4 space available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Herschel have any available units?
The Herschel has 3 units available starting at $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Herschel have?
Some of The Herschel's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Herschel currently offering any rent specials?
The Herschel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Herschel pet-friendly?
Yes, The Herschel is pet friendly.
Does The Herschel offer parking?
Yes, The Herschel offers parking.
Does The Herschel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Herschel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Herschel have a pool?
Yes, The Herschel has a pool.
Does The Herschel have accessible units?
No, The Herschel does not have accessible units.
Does The Herschel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Herschel has units with dishwashers.
