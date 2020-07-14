The Herschel

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access elevator on-site laundry business center concierge

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Designed to inspire, Park 4200 is a collection of stylish residences located in the desirable Highland Park neighborhood of North Dallas. This luxurious community delivers a whole new level of design and functionality, accented by contemporary architecture, and beautiful indoor & outdoor gathering spaces. Exclusive lifestyle amenities and sophisticated interior finishes welcome you home, while the ultra-central location (minutes from shopping and dining in Addison, West Village, uptown Dallas and Downtown Dallas) urges you to explore your surroundings. At Park 4200, an extraordinary living experience awaits.