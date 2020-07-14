The Herschel

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $250
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$180
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $125
fee: $75
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Other. Open & reserved parking available. 1 space available.
Storage Details: 6x4 space available