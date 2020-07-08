Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry pool yoga accessible parking 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system cc payments clubhouse coffee bar guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving

Beauty. Convenience. Comfort. These are just a few of the aspects of Halston that residents enjoy. Our luxury apartments in East Dallas are perfectly located near attractions like White Rock Lake, the Dallas Arboretum and more, while on-site amenities include a gym, pools, gated access and a yoga room. Experience our one- and two-bedroom homes in East Dallas today. With nine different floor plans to choose from at our luxury Dallas apartments, you can truly make your home your own. Floor plan options range from studio/one-bedroom apartments to two-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated, our Dallas apartments feature wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, fireplaces and more. Some spaces even have quartz or granite countertops and washer/dryer connections, and there are homes with downtown/pool views as well. Amenities at Halston Apartments start with two resort-style pool options: an outdoor pool and indoor pool. Add in a fitness center, yoga room and ...