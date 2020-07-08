All apartments in Dallas
Halston

8850 Ferguson Rd · (410) 267-4085
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$0 Deposit on All Units
Location

8850 Ferguson Rd, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa Linda

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1008 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 654 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1098 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 932 sqft

Unit 2011 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 1001 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Halston.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
yoga
accessible
parking
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Beauty. Convenience. Comfort. These are just a few of the aspects of Halston that residents enjoy. Our luxury apartments in East Dallas are perfectly located near attractions like White Rock Lake, the Dallas Arboretum and more, while on-site amenities include a gym, pools, gated access and a yoga room. Experience our one- and two-bedroom homes in East Dallas today. With nine different floor plans to choose from at our luxury Dallas apartments, you can truly make your home your own. Floor plan options range from studio/one-bedroom apartments to two-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated, our Dallas apartments feature wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, fireplaces and more. Some spaces even have quartz or granite countertops and washer/dryer connections, and there are homes with downtown/pool views as well. Amenities at Halston Apartments start with two resort-style pool options: an outdoor pool and indoor pool. Add in a fitness center, yoga room and ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Call property for details
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: We implement a 2-pet limit per apartment home. Please contact the office for pet fee and pet rent amounts required for each pet. Not approved but not limited to, Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies. Including any mix of the breeds listed above.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Attached garage available. Please call our leasing office for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Halston have any available units?
Halston has 5 units available starting at $1,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Halston have?
Some of Halston's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Halston currently offering any rent specials?
Halston is offering the following rent specials: $0 Deposit on All Units
Is Halston pet-friendly?
Yes, Halston is pet friendly.
Does Halston offer parking?
Yes, Halston offers parking.
Does Halston have units with washers and dryers?
No, Halston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Halston have a pool?
Yes, Halston has a pool.
Does Halston have accessible units?
Yes, Halston has accessible units.
Does Halston have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Halston has units with dishwashers.
