Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bocce court carport cc payments clubhouse concierge dog park e-payments game room guest parking internet cafe online portal package receiving yoga

Call us today to schedule a tour!A grand community in the heart of The Village, Bend (alongside Bend East) has long been known for its grassy courtyards, its gracious shade of mature live oaks and its easy access to the one-mile interlake running trail. With inviting landscaping, two pools and a grilling area, this neighborhood offers more than a dozen floor plans to customize the ways you choose to enjoy your living space and your life. Our neighborhood offers thoughtfully designed one- and two-bedroom residences with varied floor plans, two pools, poolside grilling area, landscaped courtyards, and access to The Village Fit.